Woodland Cree First Nation urges Obsidian Energy to return to the negotiating table without delay

PEACE RIVER, AB, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Woodland Cree First Nation (WCFN) is seeking a return to the negotiating table, and a halt to the misleading information being spread by Obsidian Energy Ltd.

"We are committed to good faith negotiations, and to resolving our disputes through meaningful talks and discussions while we both maintain the status quo." said WCFN's Chief and Council. Meanwhile, Obsidian is trying to flip the script and paint themselves as victims. But they only have themselves to blame for trying to bully us on our own land."

Throughout the dispute, WCFN has been ready and willing to negotiate an end to the conflict. WCFN enthusiastically supports responsible resource development, and remains committed to working with companies who are willing to comply with their obligations to Indigenous communities and Canadian law.

SOURCE Woodland Cree First Nation

For further information: Chief Isaac Laboucan-Avirom is available for comment. To arrange an interview, please contact: [email protected]