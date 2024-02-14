WOODLAND CREE FIRST NATION GIVES NOTICE TO ALBERTA ENERGY REGULATOR - THE OBSIDIAN ENERGY (TSE: OBE/NYSEAMERICAN:OBE) OIL WELL EXPANSION WILL NOT PROCEED

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Woodland Cree First Nation has provided notice to the Alberta Energy Regulator that Obsidian's planned expansion of wells on their territory cannot proceed.

After revelations from the Alberta Energy Regulator that the improper disposal of industrial waste underground had caused a serious earthquake, WCFN became concerned with their plans for expanding their industrial footprint on WCFN territory.

"CEO Stephen Loukas and Obsidian (TSE: OBE/NYSEAMERICAN:OBE) have not met the basic legal requirements necessary to proceed with development on our territory. They refuse to address any of our environmental, health or safety concerns. This is some of the poorest behavior from a resource company I have ever seen." Said Chief Isaac Laboucan-Avirom.

In the past few days, Woodland Cree community members have started establishing traditional monitoring camps across WCFN territory to safeguard their land from Obsidian oil development that WCFN has not authorized.

"The Supreme Court of Canada has been extremely clear. If a company wants to develop resources on Indigenous land, it has a duty to consult and a duty to address the impacts upon Indigenous communities. Our rights under Section 35 of the constitution and under Treaty 8 are not ambiguous." said Laboucan-Avirom.

