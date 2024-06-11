WOODLAND CREE FIRST NATION ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (NYSE AMERICAN: OBE)

PEACE RIVER, AB, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Woodland Cree First Nation would like to announce an end to its dispute with Obsidian Energy Ltd.

"After mediated negotiations, we have come to terms on an agreement in principle that balances the rights and interests of the Nation and Obsidian Energy Ltd." said WCFN Chief Isaac Laboucan-Avirom with the support of his Council.

"We would like to thank our citizens, fellow Nations, business partners and the thousands of Canadians who supported us over the last few months. Reconciliation is impossible without solidarity."

"Here in Woodland Cree territory, we welcome businesses from around the world who want to come here and responsibly build projects. We look forward to concluding a definitive agreement that will achieve a respectful and productive future for both parties."

SOURCE Woodland Cree First Nation

For further information: [email protected]