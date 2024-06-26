Woodland Capital Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of 49 Suites in Repentigny

MONTREAL, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Woodland Capital, a leading real estate investment firm, announces its latest expansion initiative with the acquisition of 49 suites in Repentigny. This strategic purchase underscores the company's commitment to fostering affordable housing solutions while diversifying into underserved markets in Quebec.



President Evan Paperman expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "There is a significant lack of affordable housing across Quebec, including in Repentigny, and we are excited to swiftly execute this project to address the pressing need for housing in the community."



Woodland Capital's purchase of the building from Residence Privilege and its director Anton Ourssou, a seasoned real estate investor and operator with a presence in Quebec and in international markets, marks a pivotal milestone in the company's growth trajectory. Notably, this transaction represents the second collaboration between Residence Privilege and Woodland Capital following the successful sale of a 100-unit residential building in the east-end of Montreal in 2023 which is also targeted at low-income residents, highlighting a longstanding and successful partnership between the two entities.

Ourssou lauded the collaboration, emphasizing the seamless nature of the partnership with Woodland Capital. "It was a pleasure working with Evan, Maximilian [Cukier] and the rest of the team at Woodland Capital. For the second time in less than a year, their expertise and dedication made the transaction smooth and stress-free," noted Ourssou.



The acquisition in Repentigny not only amplifies Woodland Capital's presence in the Quebec real estate market but also underscores its commitment to addressing the growing demand for affordable housing options. The company remains steadfast in its mission to foster inclusive communities and provide housing solutions that meet the diverse needs of residents.



Woodland Capital continues to leverage its industry expertise and innovative approach to drive sustainable growth and make meaningful contributions to the housing landscape in Repentigny, across Canada and beyond.

About Woodland Capital

Woodland Capital is a privately-owned real estate investment firm located in Montreal, Canada. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community, we specialize in creating exceptional residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties that enhance the urban landscape across Canada, while making a positive impact on the communities in which we invest.

