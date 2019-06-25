Woodland and Mountain Caribou Strategy - Minister Pierre Dufour met Concerned Communities From the Cree Nation

QUÉBEC CITY, June 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region, Pierre Dufour, met last week in Mistissini with representatives and members from concerned Cree communities to discuss the various issues to be considered in developing the Woodland and Mountain Caribou Strategy.

On April 3, the Minister announced which territories were selected to ensure the long-term survival of the species. At that time, he expressed his desire to intensify his collaboration with partners to identify possible solutions to meet the needs of woodland and mountain caribou with minimum impact to the forest industry and its workers.

The Minister was on tour to talk with regional stakeholders and identify local knowledge and issues to be considered in the development of the strategy planned for 2022.

A few words:

"The Nord-du-Québec region is home to four distinct populations of woodland caribou. It was therefore essential for me to hear the views of the Native communities concerned about the survival of caribou in the region and those sensitive to the economic and social consequences of implementing possible protection measures. We are listening to them so that together, we can develop a global and integrated vision that will protect the species while maintaining the economic vitality of Québec and its regions and respecting First Nation rights."

Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region

"We are delighted with the Minister's effort to address this issue as a priority for the Cree Nation. Considering the particularities of the region and distinct agreements governing our territory, increased collaboration between our respective nations is fundamental to the maintaining our nation-to-nation relationship. It will also be critical that our trappers and land-users of the territory be included in the process of developing this new strategy. We are confident that in the spirit of partnership for the conservation of this species, we will be able to find common solutions that will achieve the delicate balance between conservation of biodiversity and socioeconomic needs in Eeyou Istchee territory."

Grand Chief Dr. Abel Bosum

Highlights:

Minister Dufour's initiative to undertake this tour involves all the various partners of the Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs, including representatives from the forest industry, municipal authorities, unions, environmental groups and Native communities, as well as other important partners for Québec.

The Minister ended his tour in Roberval June 19.

To follow the progress of work on the Woodland and Mountain Caribou Strategy, visit mffp.gouv.qc.ca/caribou .

