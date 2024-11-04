Woodfield Nature Camps Serves 100+ families in summer of 2024, transitions to a Non-Profit

MUSKOKA, ON, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Woodfield Nature Camps, a family camp set on 300 acres of pure Muskoka nature, is excited to announce its transition to a non-profit organization. Since partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities South Central Ontario (RMHC-SCO) in 2022, Woodfield has served nearly 200 families experiencing childhood illness at no cost to them or RMHC-SCO. Now, with a goal to secure full charitable status by 2025, Woodfield is poised to expand its impact even further.

Woodfield Legacy Campaign: Let Your Legacy Be Woodfield This short film illustrates the journey of Lyla-Grace and her family as they spend a day at Woodfield. After time spent in the hospital, families come to Woodfield to heal emotionally and reconnect as a family following trauma. This film captures that journey. Camp Director Corey Hockings leading a group on a canoe lesson at Spring Lake. (CNW Group/WOODFIELD NATURE CAMPS)

Founded by Michael Bradley in 2017, following his own journey as a father of four, Bradley envisioned a place where families facing the stress of childhood illness could gather in nature, reconnect and heal together. "When I'm in nature I feel its profound healing power and always leave feeling better. I created Woodfield so thousands of families could access that same healing power," said Bradley.

Each year from June-October, Woodfield hosts RMHC-SCO families for a week of wellness and family connection activities, from drum circles and goat therapy walks to group campfire singalongs and yoga. With over 100 families served in the most recent season, Woodfield is set to expand its reach, thanks to a growing community and donor support.

The transition to a non-profit coincides with the launch of Woodfield's new website, woodfieldcamps.org, and the release of a short film capturing the Palmer Family's transformative experience at Woodfield, now available here: Watch the film .

Woodfield's growth plan includes building a sustainable donor network and creating the Woodfield Legacy Fund, ensuring families can access this experience and wellness programs for years to come. Community members and corporate partners are encouraged to visit the website, watch the film, and consider supporting the Woodfield mission: Helping families heal in nature. Donation Link: Here

For further information or to learn how to support Woodfield Nature Camps, visit woodfieldcamps.org.

About Woodfield Nature Camps

Founded in 2017, Woodfield Nature Camps is a non-profit family camp in Muskoka, Ontario, for RMHC-SCO families who have faced childhood illness. Woodfield supports families with children healing from serious illness by connecting them to the power of nature as they explore pathways to health, wholeness and joy. Since 2022, Woodfield has supported nearly 200 RMHC-SCO families through its six-day family camp program and aims to achieve full charitable status in 2025.

Media Contact: Callum Buckley, Executive Director, Woodfield Nature Camps, Phone: 705-641-9845, Email: [email protected]