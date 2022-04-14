Woodfibre LNG issues Notice to Proceed to McDermott International

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Woodfibre LNG Limited has issued a Notice to Proceed to prime contractor McDermott International.

This Notice to Proceed is an instruction from Woodfibre LNG to McDermott to begin the work required in order to move the project toward major construction commencement in 2023.

Woodfibre LNG expects to reach substantial completion in 2027.

Powered with renewable hydroelectricity, Woodfibre LNG will be the lowest-emission LNG export facility in the world. When shipped to Asia where it will replace coal-fired electricity, the LNG produced at the Woodfibre facility will reduce 3.5 million tonnes of CO2e per year, equivalent to 5 per cent of B.C.'s annual emissions.

Woodfibre LNG is a Canadian subsidiary of Pacific Energy based in Singapore. It is approved and regulated by the Canadian and B.C. governments and by the Squamish Nation. Woodfibre LNG is the first industrial project in Canada to recognize an Indigenous people as a full project regulator (in the absence of a treaty).

About Woodfibre LNG Limited

The Woodfibre LNG project is located approximately 7 km west-southwest of Squamish, British Columbia. It involves the construction and operation of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility on the previous Woodfibre pulp mill site. The facility would have a storage capacity of 250,000 m3 and would produce approximately 2.1 (MTPA) of LNG. Woodfibre LNG is a privately held Canadian company based in Vancouver and Squamish, and is a subsidiary of Pacific Energy Limited.

