Wood Buffalo Housing members take to the radio

FORT MCMURRAY, AB, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE members locked out by their employer at Wood Buffalo Housing are featured in two new radio ads that went on the air today in the Fort McMurray region.

The ads feature a maintenance person, a housekeeper and a groundskeeper, all of whom have effectively lost their jobs to fly-by-night contractors retained by the housing corporation.

"Like all the locked out employees, these three are part of our community, and they want to work for their residents," said CUPE 1505 President Judy Collier. "They are standing up for Wood Buffalo in a way their employer is not."

For more information visit www.standforwoodbuffalo.ca.

Hear the radio ads here and here.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Lou Arab, Communications Representative, #300, 10235 124 St NW, Edmonton, Alberta T5N1P9, larab@cupe.ca, o) 780.484.7644 m) 780.271.2722

