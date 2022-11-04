Wood Automotive Group Welcome Rory and Cailean Wood to Executive Leadership Team

Third-generation auto dealers ushering in the next-generation auto industry

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Wood Automotive Group is pleased to announce that Rory Wood has been named vice-president of parts and services, and Cailean Wood has been named vice-president of sales and marketing, effective Nov. 1, 2022.

Growing up in the family business, Rory and Cailean bring decades of experience to their new positions.

Cailean Wood Vice-president Sales and Marketing Wood Automotive Group (CNW Group/Wood Automotive Group) Rory Wood Vice-president Parts and Service Wood Automotive Group (CNW Group/Wood Automotive Group)

"Rory and Cailean have worked hard to earn these promotions, says Gerry Wood, founder, and executive chair of Wood Automotive Group. "They have seen almost everything you can in the auto business, and now they'll be an important part of our leadership team as our industry enters the new era of sustainability, EVs and self-driving cars."

Cailean Wood moves into his new position of vice president, of sales, and marketing after serving as general manager at Advantage Ford. "Providing exceptional customer service is always first and foremost at all our dealerships," says Cailean, "we're proud to work at a nimble and innovative organization that focuses on investing in training and technology to be industry leaders. We're committed to providing an exceptional customer experience, both in-store and online.

Rory Wood assumes his new position as vice president, of parts, and services after serving as general manager at Okotoks Ford Lincoln. "It's a great challenge," says Rory, "vehicles have never been more intelligent or more sophisticated. Our commitment is to keep our customers on the road and their vehicles trouble-free. We invest in our staff with ongoing training and skills development, and we invest in the latest equipment, including specialized diagnostic tools and service bays for electric cars."

Rory and Cailean will play critical roles as the Wood Automotive Group continues to grow. Since 2020, the company launched the successful Wood Auto Rentals, acquired South Centre Volkswagen, and opened Okotoks Volkswagen. Construction of the new Big 4 (Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram) dealership at Taza Park near the Grey Eagle Event Centre on the Tsuut'ina nation is on schedule. The dealership will move from its current location on MacLeod Trail in 2023.

"We're excited to join the executive team and work with such a talented group of leaders as we continue to build the Wood Automotive Group brand," says Rory. "Cailean and I have worked for the group for more than 10 years and for the first time, our offices will be side-by-side, and we're looking forward to that."

About Wood Automotive Group

Based in Calgary, Alberta, and with a staff of over six hundred, the Wood Automotive Group includes Woodridge Ford, Woodridge Lincoln, Advantage Ford, Okotoks Ford, Okotoks Lincoln, Big 4 Motors, Village Honda, South Centre Volkswagen, Okotoks Volkswagen, Driverz Auto, Cavalcade Auto Acceptance, Wood Auto Rentals, Calgary MegaLot, and All Makes Collision Centre. The Wood Automotive Group is committed to giving back and supports many community groups and charity organizations. For more information, please visit woodauto.ca.

