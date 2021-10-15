Wondr Gaming Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Wondr Gaming commences trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange, under the Symbol "64Q"

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) ("Wondr Gaming" or the "Company"), a technology company uniting brands and the global gaming community through its loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and media platforms, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol 64Q.

The FSE, operated by Deutsche Börse AG, is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities and the largest of the eight stock exchanges in Germany. Wondr Gaming's Frankfurt listing is expected to facilitate the process of trading in its shares by investors in Europe and internationally.

Jon Dwyer, Wondr Gaming's CEO, commented, "Our Frankfurt listing enables European investors to participate in our success and complements our existing Canadian listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Trading on the FSE will increase the Company's visibility for European investors while improving liquidity for our shareholders."

Wondr Gaming continues to maintain its primary listing and trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under its existing symbol "WDR". The Company has been assigned a German Securities Identification Number (WKN: A3CPFV).

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and its growing media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty & rewards platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media sales hosted on its variety of partner platforms.

For further information: Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Email: [email protected]; Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations, (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]

