Wondr Gaming Announces Appointment of Hockey Hall of Fame Member Paul Coffey to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") a company providing partnerships in media through loyalty and rewards, would like to announce the appointment of Paul Coffey to its board of directors.

"Wondr Gaming is honoured to welcome Mr. Paul Coffey to our Board of Directors. Paul is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, the winner of 4 Stanley Cups, 3 Norris Trophies, and in 2017 was named one of the top 100 Greatest NHL players of all time. Mr Coffey has established himself as a successful entrepreneur, businessman and investor and we are honoured to have him join our Wondr leadership", commented Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO of Wondr Gaming.

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Coffey, Mr. Roland Gossage has agreed to step down as a director of the Company effective May 27, 2021. Mr. Gossage has resigned, but will continue on with the Company as an advisor, and the Company thanks him for his valuable service to the Company as a director.

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange that builds partnerships and fosters community within the gaming and esports industries by creating and acquiring new assets. Its business model unites brands and the global gaming community through loyalty & rewards, augmented reality, influencer advocacy, and tournament platform silos.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, the completion of the acquisition, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Wondr Gaming

For further information: Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations, (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://wondrgaming.com/

