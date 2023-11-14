WonderTree Launches Unique Team-Based Care for Children & Adolescents

The Caledon-based clinic offers comprehensive virtual mental health and developmental services with no wait lists

CALEDON, ON, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Navigating Ontario's mental health care system is a struggle for many parents. Wait times for OHIP- covered child and adolescent psychiatric services can extend over two years and finding service providers can feel overwhelming. As a result, it is difficult for many parents to find the right help.

WonderTree simplifies that process. The private Caledon-based virtual clinic is one of the few teams in the province with a handpicked roster of accredited psychologists, nurse practitioners, social workers, occupational therapists, executive functioning coaches, and more.

Founded by Dr. Michelle Fardella, a clinical/school psychologist, and Dr. Stephanie Lavoie, a clinical/neuro psychologist, the clinic provides wraparound care for complex youth and individually tailored services. All of the clinicians at WonderTree have extensive experience with children with co-occurring conditions, such as autism, neurological diagnoses, genetic disorders, and ADHD.

Their services include:

Child & Adolescent Therapy

Speech & Language Therapy

Medication Consultation

Occupational Therapy

Executive Functioning Coaching

Life Skills Support

Educational Supports

Parent Coaching

Psychological Assessments

What is particularly novel about the services offered at WonderTree is that they have been created in consultation with families and individuals in the neurodivergent community. These services — such as medication consultation, educational consultation, and life skills supports — are rarely offered or have long waitlists. In their commitment to caring for families, the clinicians at WonderTree take time to get to know the family's concerns, answer questions, and offer more frequent follow up.

WonderTree launched its virtual services in October 2023 and is currently accepting patients from across Ontario with no wait times. The clinic also accepts patient queries with free initial consultations for those who may be unsure which service is right for them. A brick-and-mortar clinic will be opening in the coming months.

WonderTree is a private clinic. All fee structures are clearly outlined on the website and include easy-to-use resources for services eligible for insurance coverage, funding support (e.g., OAP and Passport), and tax benefits.

SOURCE WonderTree

For further information: For more information visit www.wondertreepractice.ca or contact: WonderTree Child, Adolescent, and Family Practice, Email: [email protected], Phone: 905 425 9525