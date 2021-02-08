Wondershare Technology Wins “Future Tech Award” for “Best Creative Software Suite” at CES 2021

CES is the largest worldwide consumer technology event that gathers the most awaited products in the fields of science and technology. It is also regarded as the wind vane of international consumer electronics.

As one of several coveted Future Tech Awards, Reader's Choice specifically features the best products and services of the past year and decade, as voted for by thousands of users and Future Tech readers. Among the list of this round's winners, you can find Wondershare's creative suite, Canon EOS R6 for Best Camera, Google Chromecast with Google TV, Apple M1 chip, Lenovo Chromebook duet, and others.

"Unlike past physical events, CES 2021 was held in a virtual environment due to the pandemic. This highlighted the importance of online collaboration to carry on with our daily lives," said Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. "Wondershare provides a suite of creative products to empower content creators to explore their creativity without limitations."

Wondershare has won the Best Creative Software Suite, Reader's Choice award. Some of the products included in this suite are:

Filmora : Content creators can drag and drop their way to extraordinary videos with this a powerful video editing software with motion tracking, keyframing and other effects. Filmora has recently won as "Leader" in the field of video editing in the G2 Crowd Winter 2021 Report.

: Content creators can drag and drop their way to extraordinary videos with this a powerful video editing software with motion tracking, keyframing and other effects. Filmora has recently won as "Leader" in the field of video editing in the G2 Crowd Winter 2021 Report. FilmoraGo : a unique mobile app for creators to film and edit videos on the go. It is the first iOS app with both dual recording and editing features.

: a unique mobile app for creators to film and edit videos on the go. It is the first iOS app with both dual recording and editing features. Filmii: a friendly video-editing tool with a cool collection of trendy templates that allow users to simplify their editing process so they can share their creations on social media.



a friendly video-editing tool with a cool collection of trendy templates that allow users to simplify their editing process so they can share their creations on social media. VidAir : is an online marketing tool and video editor for business owners and entrepreneurs. It offers a wide variety of templates, free resources, and easy-to-use editing functions to create content quickly.

: is an online marketing tool and video editor for business owners and entrepreneurs. It offers a wide variety of templates, free resources, and easy-to-use editing functions to create content quickly. Filmstock: the one-stop shop for royalty-free video effects, audio, and stock media. Filmstock's massive library has over 1 million assets with a wide selection of media resources including original video effects.

In addition to the above, the software suite also includes other creative products such as DemoCreator, UniConverter, EdrawMax, MindMaster, Mockitt, and Fotophire, which focus on the areas of screen recording, photo editing and prototyping to UI/UX design:

Wondershare provides cutting-edge, simple, and convenient digital creative products and services to the new generation of internet users around the world, enabling their digital creativity. Wondershare stands out in the creative software industry, inspiring and helping individuals and companies to create with efficiency by using localization strategies to reach out diverse markets.

For the latest Wondershare news and updates, visit our official website or follow us on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

Media Contact

Ellen Cheng

Wondershare

[email protected]

SOURCE Wondershare

For further information: +86 18120144292, http://www.wondershare.com

Related Links

http://www.wondershare.com

