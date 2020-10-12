Wondershare Gives Back to the Vancouver Community with Covid-19 Relief Fund #WondershareCares

"I was delighted to meet with the team at Wondershare Technology earlier this week when they popped by to gift the Greater Vancouver Food Bank with a cheque for $15,000. This gift could provide each of our clients – we serve around 8,500 a week – with enough milk to have a bowl of cereal every day for almost two months. Thank you Wondershare, for helping to feed people across Greater Vancouver." – Elizabeth Charing, Philanthropy Officer, Greater Vancouver Food Bank

To ensure individuals are not without support during this unprecedented time, Wondershare considerately planned and executed the following:

A partnership with Vancouver restaurant Heritage Asian Eatery, which aimed to support a local business while supplying fresh food to vulnerable communities in the Downtown Eastside. A total of 300 meals were distributed over the course of two weeks, to at-risk women and youth at Covenant House Vancouver and Downtown Eastside Women's Centre .

restaurant Heritage Asian Eatery, which aimed to support a local business while supplying fresh food to vulnerable communities in the Downtown Eastside. A total of 300 meals were distributed over the course of two weeks, to at-risk women and youth at and . The commission of 200 handmade masks designed by two Canadian artists, which were delivered to Resident Doctors of BC ; as well as the donation of 600 custom-made masks to support homeless and at-risk youth via Directions Youth Services in Downtown Vancouver .

; as well as the donation of 600 custom-made masks to support homeless and at-risk youth via in . A one-time donation of $15,000 to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank , which provided more than 30,000lbs of food for those in need.

to the , which provided more than 30,000lbs of food for those in need. The sponsorship of five local artists participating in this year's Vancouver Mural Festival , whose unique murals both inspire and celebrate individual creativity. By generously supporting these diverse artists, Wondershare empowered creatives to share their stories with the community, through colorful and vibrant murals in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

About Wondershare:

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

