TORONTO, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Dean Skurka, Chief Executive Officer, WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (the "Company" or "WonderFi") and his team joined Michael Kousaie, Vice President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), and Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the company's acquisition of Coinsquare and CoinSmart.

WonderFi Technologies Inc. Opens the Market Monday, July 10, 2023

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better access to digital assets through compliant centralized and decentralized platforms. WonderFi provides unified access to digital assets including crypto, DeFi, gaming and NFTs, in a compliant and regulated environment. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

