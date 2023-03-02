Women take center stage: SiriusXM Canada celebrates Women's History Month

Throughout March, SiriusXM will celebrate the trailblazing women in music with special programming and limited-engagement channels

TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, SiriusXM unveiled its music programming lineup in honour of Women's History Month. Tune in throughout March to hear and celebrate the inspiring women who've made lasting contributions to the world of music across every genre. From themed specials to limited-engagement channels, SiriusXM is spotlighting the iconic women of music's past and present.

Programming highlights for Women's History Month includes:

Queens of Hip Hop- The channel will spotlight music and guest-hosted specials from today's biggest female hip-hop artists, including Cardi B, Coi Leray, Lola Brooke and Grammy nominated artist GloRilla. Listeners will also hear music from the queens who've paved the way including Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott and Lil' Kim. Queens of Hip Hop will air for one week on SiriusXM channel 105 starting March 8th and on the SXM App year-round.

Queens of Pop- The channel will highlight the female power singers from the 90s and 2000s, including music superstars like Beyoncé, Madonna, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo and more. Queens of Pop will air for one week on SiriusXM channel 14 starting March 21st and on the SXM App year-round.

Queens of R&B- From the trailblazing females who led the way like Diana Ross, Whitney Houston, Sade, and Mary J. Blige, to the current chart-topping ladies of soul – Beyoncé, H.E.R., SZA, and Lizzo – you'll experience them all on Queens of R&B. The channel will also feature the up-and-coming women who've got next in the R&B game. Queens of R&B will air for one week on SiriusXM channel 105 and the SXM App starting March 22nd.

Women of Country- In honour of Women's History Month, hear music from country legends, including Dolly Parton, Reba, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and the new class of rising stars. The channel will also feature special programming spotlighting the iconic women of country music and Nashville's new faces. Women of Country will air for three weeks on SiriusXM channel 55 starting March 7th and on the SXM App year-round.

Women of Dance- Celebrate the iconic women of dance music spanning from the 1970s to now. From disco divas like Donna Summer and Gloria Gaynor, to pop sensations like Madonna and Kylie Minogue, to ground-breaking newcomers like Nora En Pure and Dua Lipa, experience music, interviews, and guest DJs from the leading ladies of dance! Women of Dance will air for one week on SiriusXM channel 14 starting March 14th and year round the SXM App starting March 16th.

Women of Jazz- From the Jazz Age of Bessie Smith to the 2023 Grammy New Artist of the Year winner, Samara Joy, women in Jazz have been an integral and progressive part of Jazz history. Explore more than 100 years of female contributors to America's original musical artform, including Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Mary Lou Williams, Alice Coltrane, Diana Krall, Norah Jones and more. Plus hear specials hosted by NEA Jazz Master, Terri Lynne Carrington, and Samara Joy. Women of Jazz will air for one week on SiriusXM channel 105 and the SXM App starting March 15th.

Women of Rock- Discover the iconic women who revolutionized rock and roll spanning decades of music, including contemporary trailblazers. Women of Rock will air for one week on SiriusXM channel 105 starting March 1st and on the SXM App all year.

Additional special music programming on SiriusXM includes:

BPM's Women's History Month Weekend - On the weekend of March 10th, BPM will play only women all weekend long to celebrate Women's History Month. Hear music from powerhouse DJs like Alison Wonderland, Anabel Englund, Uniiqu3, Becky Hill and more, along with a new segment, "BPM's Women of the Week," which will highlight a woman in the dance/electronic world.

Debbie Harry: Punk Pop Pioneer - In a salute to Women's History Month, Blondie co-founder and Rock n Roll Hall of Famer Debbie Harry tells of the band's journey through punk, pop, reggae, disco and rap airing March 20-26th on Classic Rewind.

Her-Story with P!nk - In celebration of International Women's Day, Pink will play some of her favourite badass female artists airing March 8th on The 10s Spot and Mosaic.

The Jody Watley Show on The Groove- Grammy award winning music icon Jody Watley hosts her new show on SiriusXM's The Groove debuting during Women's History Month. The Jody Watley Show – "Wattage Vibes Rooted in the Music," will kick off with Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph as the first guest. The Jody Watley Show airs on The Groove starting March 12th.

Linda McCartney Special - The Beatles Channel presents a tribute to Linda McCartney for Women's History Month featuring Paul McCartney, Mary McCartney, Neil Young, Chrissie Hynde, and Judy Collins. The special hosted by Bill Flanagan will air March 10-16th on The Beatles Channel.

March of Metal Women - Liquid Metal honours Women's History Month with the first "March of Metal Women" month-long feature highlighting females who dominate heavy music. Everyday you'll hear from prominent female musicians expressing their admiration for other females in the Metal world, including Courtney LaPlante (Spiritbox), Cristina Scabia (Lacuna Coil), Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Diamond Rowe (Tetrarch), Morgan Lander (Kittie) and more.

Rock Hall Conversations with Yola - In depth interview with 6x Grammy award nominee singer/songwriter, musician and actress Yola, where she will discuss her music career and her portrayal of the godmother of Rock & Roll Sister Rosetta Tharpe in the 2022 film "Elvis." Rock Hall Conversations with Yola airs March 14th on Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Radio.

Women's History Month Live Series on BB King's Bluesville - Throughout the month, there will be four live concerts from a most excellent female Blues artist to celebrate Women's History Month, airing on BB King's Bluesville.

#WomenOfTikTok with Tinx - TikTok creator Tinx celebrates the women that soundtrack the TikTok FYP from Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Raye, SZA, Kate Bush and more, airing March 15-19th on TikTok Radio.

Listeners can hear more special programming celebrating Women's History Month across SiriusXM's music channels, including:

Chiquis Rivera - Latin Grammy winner Chiquis Rivera hosts a Women's History Month special airing March 8-12th on Aguila , presenting her music influences and new single "Porque Soy Abeja Reina."

- Latin Grammy winner Chiquis Rivera hosts a Women's History Month special airing , presenting her music influences and new single "Porque Soy Abeja Reina." TikTok Takeovers - The women of TikTok hand select music for you: Dixie D'Amelio, Ice Spice, Meghan Trainor , WILLOW, GloRilla, Isabel LaRosa , Ellie Goulding and more airing March 10-14th on TikTok Radio.

- The women of TikTok hand select music for you: Dixie D'Amelio, Ice Spice, , WILLOW, GloRilla, , and more Women's History Month on PopRocks - Every week in March, PopRocks will air a PopRock Picks Guest DJ hosted by a woman artist.

- Every week in March, will air a PopRock Picks Guest DJ hosted by a woman artist. Women's History Month on The Bridge - Artists including Kenny Loggins , David Crosby and Chicago honour the iconic women artists like Joni Mitchell , Pointer Sisters, Bonnie Raitt , Linda Ronstadt and more airing March 23-26th on The Bridge.

- Artists including , and honour the iconic women artists like , Pointer Sisters, , and more Women of Utopia - Every week in March, Utopia will feature a guest DJ from one of the female artists that shaped this era of dance music.

- Every week in March, will feature a guest DJ from one of the female artists that shaped this era of dance music. Top of the Country Radio will feature takeovers and interviews with a variety of female country stars, including Platinum Certified Canadian country icon Jess Moskaluke , Top of the Country finalist Shantaia, and international superstar and five-time GRAMMY winner Shania Twain. For full dates and airtimes, click here.

will feature takeovers and interviews with a variety of female country stars, including Platinum Certified Canadian country icon , Top of the Country finalist Shantaia, and international superstar and five-time GRAMMY winner Shania Twain. For full dates and airtimes, click here. JUNO nominee Adria Kain will be taking over Mixtape North as Guest DJ on Wednesday, March 8th . Adria will be playing songs from notable Canadian female artists who have influenced her career, along with discussing the inspiration behind some of her original songs.

Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM streaming for free. Click here to sign up and experience all that SiriusXM has to offer. See Offer Details.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 13 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]