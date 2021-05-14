MONTRÉAL, May 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - La Dauphinelle welcomes the commitment of the Government of Québec in supporting the development of new second stage housing units for women who have been victims of domestic violence, following their stay in an emergency shelter.

"Since the beginning of the year, 10 instances of feminicide have highlighted the fact that the moment of separation from a spouse is the most dangerous time for women who are victims of domestic violence," explains Sabrina Lemeltier, general manager of La Dauphinelle, a women's shelter located in Montréal. Second stage housing plays a crucial role in preventing spousal homicide, accommodating women based on assessment of the threat posed by their spouse."

In this context, the commitment of the Government of Québec is absolutely indispensable: "It is estimated that in Montréal, 75% of women and children in emergency shelters seeking lodgings in second stage housing come up against a brick wall due to lack of space," says Sabrina Lemeltier.

La Dauphinelle currently has 24 lodgings in its first stage shelter and 4 second stage lodgings, also known as "safe transitional accommodations". The team is working with the Government of Québec to develop 14 new housing units, which will total 42 available spaces for women and children. A purchase offer has been made and the project could be underway as early as fall 2021.

"We are hopeful that we can bring this project to fruition with the support of the Government of Québec, the Alliance des maisons d'hébergement de 2e étape pour femmes et enfants victimes de violence conjugale, and the community, but we must complete the financial package quickly," says Ms. Lemeltier.

In addition to counting on essential government support, La Dauphinelle will appeal to major donors, businesses and the population at large to accomplish this important project to ensure the safety of women and children. A fundraising campaign aiming to raise $1 million will be launched in the fall to complete the financing of this new housing development project, one of the keys in preventing feminicide.

About La Dauphinelle

Founded in 1982, La Dauphinelle offers women and their children a safe haven and psychosocial support to help them regain power over their lives and realize their full potential. This includes a wide range of services, including support and guidance during and after their stay. La Dauphinelle also carries out public awareness activities. Each year, the shelter welcomes 300 women and children who are facing emergency situations. The women and children in the shelter are supported by a team of a dozen people including psychosocial workers and specialized educators. To learn more, please visit www.ladauphinelle.org or https://www.facebook.com/ladauphinelle/.

SOURCE La Dauphinelle

For further information: Media relations, Marie-Hélène Chrétien, Des Ruisseaux Communications, 514 272-3072, ext. 2; [email protected]