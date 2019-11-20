Women's Executive Network (WXN) Announces Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners

As a proud WXN collaborator, KPMG is proud to help develop iconic female leaders

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The list of Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners, presented by KPMG was released today, paying tribute to the outstanding women across Canada who advocate for diversity in the workforce and inspire the next generation of leaders.

"We are celebrating 110 of Canada's highest achieving women in fields ranging from arts and entertainment to sports and science," said Sherri Stevens, CEO of WXN. "All 110 winners exemplify power not through their standing or abilities, but rather through how they inspire, champion and empower others – which is why it's very important to recognize and celebrate their great achievements."

The list includes two new categories: the Manulife Science and Technology Award, which recognizes female leaders in STEM roles who are challenging the status quo for knowledge and female empowerment, and the CP Industry Sector and Trades Award, which recognizes women who have made significant contributions to the advancement of women through their inspiring work and advocacy in industry and the skilled trades.

The Top 100 Awards span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with the initial candidates selected by WXN's Diversity Council. The final vetting process for the 2019 Top 100 Award Winners was completed by WXN's 2018-2019 Diversity Champions.

"KPMG is proud to support the work of WXN and celebrate the powerful women who stand up for and empower others around them," said Elio Luongo, CEO and Senior Partner, KPMG in Canada. "An inclusive Canada is key to our strength and success as a nation. It is imperative that we break down barriers and create the necessary conditions and opportunities for women to thrive and succeed in leadership positions."

Past Award Winners include Canada's most iconic women trailblazers: Margaret Atwood, bestselling author; Dr. Roberta Bondar, astronaut; Christie Clark, former Premier of British Columbia; Arlene Dickinson, chief executive officer, Venture Communications; Christine Magee, president, Sleep Country Canada; Michaëlle Jean, former governor general of Canada; Heather Reisman, founder and CEO, Indigo Books & Music; and Kathleen Taylor, chair of the board, Royal Bank of Canada.

The awards are presented to remarkable women in ten different categories:

Arts, Sports and Entertainment

BMO Entrepreneurs

CIBC Trailblazers and Trendsetters

CP Industry Sector and Trades

HSBC Corporate Executives

Intact Professionals

KPMG Future Leaders

Manulife Science and Technology

Mercedes-Benz Emerging Leaders

Public Sector Leaders

RBC Champions

WXN Hall of Fame

There have also been ten women inducted into WXN's Top 100 Hall of Fame:

Susan Aglukark , OC, Inuk Singer / Songwriter, Founder and Executive Director, Arctic Rose Foundation

, OC, / Songwriter, Founder and Executive Director, Arctic Rose Foundation Carol Banducci , Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, IAMGOLD Corporation

, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, IAMGOLD Corporation Christiane Germain , Co-Founder and Co-President , Germain Hôtels

, Co-Founder and Co-President , Cynthia Hansen , Executive Vice President and President, Gas Distribution & Storage, Enbridge Gas Inc

, Executive Vice President and President, Gas Distribution & Storage, Enbridge Gas Inc Lisette McDonald , President & Chief Executive Officer , Southmedic Inc.

, President & Chief Executive Officer , Southmedic Inc. Dr. Heather Munroe-Blum, Chairperson, CPPIB Board of Directors, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB)

Cheryl Reicin , Partner and Head of the Life Science and Cannabis Practice Groups, Torys LLP

, Partner and Head of the Life Science and Cannabis Practice Groups, Torys LLP Sarah Richardson , Designer, TV Host, Author and Entrepreneur, Sarah Richardson Design

, Designer, TV Host, Author and Entrepreneur, Sarah Richardson Design Laurie Schultz , President and CEO, ACL Service Ltd. dba Galvanize

, President and CEO, ACL Service Ltd. dba Galvanize Sandy Sharman , Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer, CIBC

To mark this year's awards, WXN is hosting an Awards Gala on November 21 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. More than 1,400 senior professionals will attend.

For a full list of winners, please visit https://wxnetwork.com/wxn/top100winners/.

About the Women's Executive Network (WXN)

Women's Executive Network (WXN), a member-based organization, exists for the advancement, development and recognition of professional women in Canada. WXN delivers this advancement through training, events, mentoring, networking, and award and recognition programs for members and partners. At WXN, equity, inclusion and the advancement of professional women make industry stronger and society better. Their passion is 100% centered on empowering women and creating positive social change. WXN currently operates in Canada and Ireland.

About KPMG

KPMG LLP, an Audit, Tax and Advisory firm (kpmg.ca) and a Canadian limited liability partnership established under the laws of Ontario, is the Canadian member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG member firms around the world have 200,000 professionals, in 154 countries.

The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International, a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity, and describes itself as such.

SOURCE Women’s Executive Network

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange an interview with Sherri Stevens, please contact: Lee Deline, Director, Marketing & Communications, WXN, 519-421-9556 ext. 216, ldeline@phasenyne.com