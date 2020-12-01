Women's Executive Network (WXN) Announces Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The 2020 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners list was released by Women's Executive Network and Presenting Partner KPMG in Canada today, recognizing 106 outstanding women across Canada who advocate for workforce diversity and inspire tomorrow's leaders.

"In a difficult year, we've been inspired by Canada's highest achieving women who unite those around them and help us all rise above our challenges," said Sherri Stevens, Owner and CEO of WXN. "These powerful women continue to lead the way, which is why it's important to celebrate their achievements."

The Top 100 Awards span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with the winners selected by WXN's Diversity Council of Canada.

"KPMG is proud to support WXN as they fiercely advocate for the development, advancement and recognition of women across Canada," said Elio Luongo, CEO and Senior Partner, KPMG in Canada. "It takes an inclusive community, sharing their strength and voices to make a change. Together we can ensure the successful achievement of women everywhere."

This year's list includes a new category, Women of Courage, which honours women who stand up for Canada's values across diverse causes with courage and compassion, even when it means risking their lives, careers and reputations.

The awards are presented to remarkable women in 13 categories:

Arts, Sports and Entertainment

Canada's Most Powerful CEOs, presented by KPMG

Most Powerful CEOs, presented by KPMG KPMG C-Suite Executives

Mercedes-Benz Emerging Leaders

BMO Entrepreneurs

CIBC Executive Leaders

RBC Future Launch Future Leaders

Inclusion Vanguard, presented by Accenture

Intact Professionals

Manulife Science and Technology

CP Skilled Trades

Women of Courage

WXN Hall of Fame

WXN is hosting Canada's Most Powerful Women Top 100 Awards Program, which includes a virtual two-day Leadership Summit and Gala on December 2 and 3. More than 1,200 winners and senior professionals will attend. Visit WXN's website for event details.

For a full list of winners, please visit https://wxnetwork.com/page/2020Top100Winners/.

About WXN

Women's Executive Network (WXN), a member-based organization, is Canada's #1 and only national organization that meaningfully propels and celebrates the advancement of women at all levels, in all sectors, and of all ages. WXN delivers this advancement through training, events, mentoring, networking, and award and recognition programs for members and partners.

ABOUT KPMG IN CANADA

KPMG LLP, an Audit, Tax and Advisory firm (home.kpmg/ca) is a limited liability partnership, established under the laws of Ontario, and the Canadian member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG has more than 7,000 professionals/employees in over 40 locations across Canada serving private and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently recognized as an employer of choice and one of the best places to work in the country.

The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International, a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity, and describes itself as such.

