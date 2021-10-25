Women's Executive Network (WXN) Announces 2021 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The 2021 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners list was released by Women's Executive Network along with their sponsors today, recognizing 105 outstanding women across Canada who advocate for workforce diversity and inspire tomorrow's leaders.

"When I look at this year's winners, I see a group of radically authentic women who remind us all of what it means to stand up with courage, for themselves and those around them," said Sherri Stevens, Owner and CEO of WXN. "By recognizing and celebrating the strength, fearlessness, resilience and heart these women demonstrate, we can inspire more of the same in generations to come."

The Top 100 Awards span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with the winners selected by WXN's Diversity Council of Canada.

"KPMG proudly stands with WXN as they champion the development, advancement and recognition of women across Canada," said Elio Luongo, CEO and Senior Partner, KPMG in Canada. "We celebrate the courageous, authentic women who share their strength and diverse perspectives. Together we can drive positive change and amplify the incredible achievement of women everywhere."

The awards are presented to remarkable women in 13 categories:

MLSE Arts, Sports and Entertainment

Canada's Most Powerful CEOs

C-Suite Executives

Mercedes-Benz Emerging Leaders

BMO Entrepreneurs

CIBC Executive Leaders

RBC Future Launch Future Leaders

Inclusion Vanguard, presented by KPMG

Professionals

Manulife Science and Technology

CP Skilled Trades

Women of Courage

WXN Hall of Fame

"Mercedes-Benz is pleased to continue its long history of celebrating high-achieving women through its ongoing partnership with WXN," says Eva Wiese, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada. "Each Top 100 Awards winner exemplifies the vision and drive required to ensure Canada's long-term success. We are inspired by their courage and proud to play a role in recognizing their worth."

Past award winners include some of Canada's most iconic women: The Honourable Dr. Jean Augustine, the first African-Canadian woman elected to the House of Commons; Melissa Grelo, co-host of CTV's The Social; Dr. Shawna Pandya, scientist-astronaut candidate; Michele Romanow, tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist; and Susan Aglukark, award-winning musician.

WXN's Top 100 Awards Program includes a virtual two-day Leadership Summit and Gala on November 24 and 25. Visit https://wxnetwork.com/page/2021Top100AwardsProgram for event details and tickets.

For a full list of winners, please visit: https://wxnetwork.com/page/2021Top100AwardWinners

About WXN

Women's Executive Network (WXN), a member-based organization, is North America's #1 and only organization that meaningfully propels and celebrates the advancement of women at all levels, in all sectors, and of all ages. WXN delivers this advancement through training, events, mentoring, networking, and award and recognition programs for members and partners. WXN operates in Canada and the U.S.

About KPMG in Canada

KPMG LLP, a limited liability partnership, is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm owned and operated by Canadians. For over 150 years, our professionals have provided consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax services to Canadians, inspiring confidence, empowering change, and driving innovation. Guided by our core values of Integrity, Excellence, Courage, Together, For Better, KPMG employs nearly 8,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada, serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently ranked one of Canada's top employers and one of the best places to work in the country.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, see home.kpmg/ca

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,050 people in 17 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 35,396 vehicles in 2020. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the seventh consecutive year.

SOURCE Women's Executive Network (WXN)

