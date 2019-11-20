Women's Executive Network Selects Jean Augustine as 2019 Accenture Inclusion Vanguard Award Winner

The Honourable Dr. Jean Augustine recognized for her advocacy in diversity and inclusion

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Women's Executive Network (WXN) announces The Honourable Dr. Jean Augustine, Former MP and Minister of State Multiculturalism and Status of Women Canada, as the 2019 Accenture Inclusion Vanguard Award Winner.

"Power isn't about physical strength, stature, financial means or political influence – it's about standing up for and empowering others," says Sherri Stevens, Owner and CEO of WXN. "The Inclusion Vanguard Award is about recognizing a powerful leader, woman or man, who has consistently empowered others within their organization and community, strengthening workplaces and changing lives. This year, we are proud to honour Jean."

"At Accenture, inclusion and diversity are fundamental to our culture and are embedded in our core values. We're committed to creating an open and equitable environment for people where they can be their authentic selves," says Claudia Thompson, Managing Director for Inclusion and Diversity at Accenture. "This year, we are proud to sponsor this important award honouring the outstanding achievements of the Honourable Dr. Jean Augustine for her impact on diversity and inclusion as a teacher, advocate, community leader and the first black Canadian woman to be elected to the House of Commons."

The Inclusion Vanguard Awards category joins 12 Top 100 categories, which honour remarkable women in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors: Arts, Sports and Entertainment; BMO Entrepreneurs; CIBC Trailblazers and Trendsetters; CP Industry Sector and Trades; HSBC Corporate Executives; Intact Professionals; KPMG Future Leaders; Manulife Science and Technology; Mercedes-Benz Emerging Leaders; Public Sector Leaders; RBC Champions; and WXN Hall of Fame.

About Jean Augustine

The Honourable Dr. Jean Augustine CM, CBE, Former MP and Minister of State Multiculturalism and Status of Women Canada, immigrated to Canada in 1960 and worked as a nanny, teacher, principal, and later chair of the Metro Toronto Housing Authority while raising two girls. In 1993, she became the first Black Woman elected to Parliament, then Cabinet Minister and Deputy Speaker – successfully championing the Black History Month and Famous Five Motions. Today, she serves via her Centre for Young Women's Empowerment; York University's Jean Augustine Chair in Education, Community; Diaspora; and two schools in her name.

