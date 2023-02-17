Registration is now open for the spring 2023 cohort of the Empowering Women Entrepreneur's learning path

LÉVIS, QC, Feb. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Businesswomen across Canada who are interested in taking part in a free personal development path can now register for the spring 2023 cohort of the Entrepreneur's learning path. This Desjardins initiative, created by Empowering Women, aims to support a diverse and inclusive economy.

"Giving businesswomen the opportunity to develop their skills is essential to the Canadian economy," said Jean-Yves Bourgeois, Executive Vice-President, Business Services. "More than 2,000 women from various backgrounds have chosen to cultivate their entrepreneurial mindset through our learning path. We're really proud to be a part of that."

The online learning path was developed by and for women entrepreneurs, exclusively for women who are Desjardins Group members or clients. It's an eight-week program that helps women connect and break down the barriers that keep them from developing and growing their businesses. The program is for business owners and self-employed workers who are starting a business and for managers and presidents of SMBs. In addition to building both a network of contacts and an inclusive business network, the learning path provides participants with activities tailored to their schedules, exercises that can be incorporated into their day-to-day, and a connection to other business women.

"This new cohort will support more inclusive, more diverse entrepreneurship as part of an innovative and prosperous economy," said Salwa Salek, Chief Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Desjardins Group. "The learning path is a great opportunity. It's ideal for women who have a goal in mind and are ready to take their leadership to the next level."

Women interested in getting more information or registering for the spring 2023 cohort should go to Femmes en mouvement / Empowering Women

