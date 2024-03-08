Women's College Hospital Foundation welcomes surprise transformational gift from the Honourable Margaret Norrie McCain

TORONTO, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Margaret Norrie McCain, C.C., O.N.B surprised almost 1000 guests Thursday with her announcement of a transformational unrestricted gift to support the work of Women's College Hospital (WCH). The gift was announced at Women's College Hospital Foundation (WCHF)'s 13th annual Women for Women's fundraiser.

This donation announcement came during an impactful speech by Mrs. McCain, the Women for Women's 2024 Women's Trailblazer Award recipient, and former board member, where she acknowledged female trailblazers and scientists throughout history. Mrs. McCain, a prominent Canadian philanthropist, child advocate, and the former—and first female—lieutenant-governor of New Brunswick has left an immense impact on healthcare, education, women, children, and communities across Canada. Her vast philanthropic footprint has extended to women's health, where for more than 25 years, she has been a valued member of the WCH community—and an acclaimed advocate dedicated to improving the lives of women.

Mrs. McCain's generosity will give significant lift to WCH's most-pressing needs, providing critical resources that advance the greatest priorities in care, research and innovation in order to revolutionize healthcare for women and for all.

It was during Mrs. McCain's time on the WCHF board that she met and developed a close friendship with Carol Cowan-Levine, who has also served the hospital and foundation in numerous leadership and philanthropic roles. Mrs. McCain's sole stipulation for her gift was that funds used would be in tribute to Ms. Cowan-Levine.

"We are honoured and grateful for Mrs. McCain's presence in the WCHF community. As we look ahead to the precedent-setting changes that will be made possible through this gift, we are reminded of the trails that Mrs. McCain herself has blazed through her storied history and dedication to women's health. Thank you, Mrs. McCain for your passion and continued commitment to helping us build a solid road for the health of women and their families."

—Leslie McCarley, President and CEO, Women's College Hospital Foundation

This donation was made under the leadership of Ron McEachern, Chair, Board of Directors, WCHF.

The announcement comes on International Women's Day (March 8) and at a crucial time, as women continue to receive only 8% of national health funding despite making up 51% of the Canadian population.

About Women's College Hospital and Women's College Hospital Foundation

Women's College Hospital is Canada's leader in advancing health for women and a global leader in conducting groundbreaking women's health research. As the first and only fully independent hospital focused on women, Women's is building on its 100+ year history as a trailblazer in identifying and addressing women's health gaps and delivering pioneering firsts for women, the vulnerable and the underserved.

Women's is also the only fully ambulatory, academic healthcare institution in Canada, with a provincial mandate to lead the way in improving the health system for all people. Women's achieves this by addressing the most pressing health system challenges facing Canadians today and proactively confronting the gender and social inequities that threaten people's health.

Women's College Hospital Foundation fuels the hospital's excellence in research and health care by connecting donors, partners, advocates and volunteers to its mission. It works to bring healthcare equity to the diverse communities in which we all live and serve and, together, create a healthier and more equitable world for women and their loved ones.

SOURCE Women's College Hospital Foundation

For further information: Media Contact: Emily Peotto, Women's College Hospital Foundation, [email protected], 647 609 7266