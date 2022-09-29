Women of Influence announces acquisition and incoming CEO, launching its next chapter of transformational growth

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Women of Influence, a leading North American organization offering solutions for workplace gender equality and women's advancement, today announced that it has been acquired by Dr. Rumeet Billan, serial entrepreneur, researcher, and expert on workplace culture. Dr. Billan will take the reins as chief executive officer on December 1, 2022.

Dr. Billan brings almost two decades of experience in entrepreneurship, business development, leadership training, and workplace transformation. In her new role, she will expand on her mission to revolutionize workplace cultures through research, training, and experiences that foster trust, belonging, and cultivate a genuine culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"Women of Influence launched 28 years ago, and has gone through quite a bit of growth," said Dr. Billan. "This is a pivotal and transformational time, and I am thrilled to be at the helm of this celebrated and respected organization. I look forward to the opportunity to steer it into a new direction that expands on our content and services, provides value to our community, and introduces new initiatives that will help our members and partners thrive in today's world."

"It has been an honour for Stephania and me to lead Women of Influence over the past seven years," said Alicia Skalin, Co-CEO and Head of Events, Women of Influence. "We're grateful to have had the opportunity to contribute to the evolution of the organization and the massive growth of the community."

"Dr. Billan is bringing a fresh perspective, new areas expertise, and decades of experience to Women of Influence," adds Stephania Varalli, Co-CEO and Head of Media, Women of Influence. "As we start our next chapters, we are confident we're leaving our organization, our partners, and the Women of Influence community in the right hands."

Through global events, digital media, signature awards, research, and consulting, Women of Influence reaches a diverse community of professionals across Canada and internationally. Providing insights and inspiration, perspectives on key challenges, and creating meaningful opportunities to connect — the organization is focused on making change for women and non-binary professionals. The brand's signature programs include its Top 25 Women of Influence Awards and the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards.

Dr. Billan's work focuses on creating platforms that encourage youth, women, communities, and organizations to envision what could be possible. Under Dr. Billan's leadership, Women of Influence will continue to build on the remarkable growth the organization has experienced since its inception. In addition to the expansion of unique service offerings for its members, the organization will turn a fresh chapter in its strategic vision, evolving to meet the changing needs of today's professionals and workplaces.

Since 2004, Dr. Billan has contributed to social impact initiatives that improve access to and the quality of education in North America, South America, and Africa. Recently, Dr. Billan donated more than 280,000 new books from various publishers and authors to be distributed to children and youth in need in Ontario, Canada. Dr. Billan continues to support causes, and lead initiatives, that promote human welfare.

About Women of Influence

Women of Influence, now in its 28th year, is one of North America's leading organizations offering solutions for workplace gender equality and women's advancement. Through our global events, digital media, signature awards, and consulting, Women of Influence reaches a diverse community of professional women and men across Canada and internationally.

Providing insights and inspiration, perspectives on key issues, and creating opportunities to connect — we are making change happen for women, today. Our signature programs include the Top 25 Women of Influence Awards and the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards. For more information, please visit www.womenofinfluence.com.

