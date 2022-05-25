Women in Governance's Annual Recognition Gala was held in Toronto to celebrate prestigious organizations awarded its Parity Certification

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The 7th edition of Women in Governance's (WiG) Annual Recognition Gala was held last night at The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto, to celebrate the largest cohort of prestigious organizations to date to have been awarded its Parity CertificationTM—Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum level—recognizing their exceptional commitment to gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace. This morning, WiG also had the honour of opening the market at the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

In 2021, despite the pandemic, a record number of renowned organizations have submitted their application to obtain the Parity CertificationTM. To celebrate this remarkable success, WiG held its prestigious Annual Recognition Gala at The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto on Tuesday, May 24. This long-awaited in-person edition presented by the Canadian Bankers Association and held under the honorary co-presidents Ms. Jaqui Parchment, CEO of Mercer Canada and Mr. John McKenzie, CEO of TMX Group (who also graciously hosted this morning's Market Open Ceremony at TSX) brought together Canada's top executive leaders to pay tribute to the latest 64 renowned organizations that achieved the Bronze to Platinum levels of its Parity CertificationTM and celebrate the 5th anniversary of the program!

WiG's Parity CertificationTM—the first of its kind in North America, built in 2017 with the pro bono support of McKinsey & Company—helps organizations increase the representation of women in sectors where they have historically been underrepresented, as well as in senior management positions. Evaluation partners Accenture, Mercer, and WTW support the WiG team in the assessment of applications. Its robust questionnaire evaluates parity at every level of an organization and particular attention is paid to intersectionality, to create a diversified and inclusive pipeline of female talent. More than 700,000 employees across Canada work for an organization that has been Parity certified! After our successful 2020 launch in the United States, we are now proudly preparing our expansion over the Atlantic.

"With the great challenges of today's market, allowing women to progress without glass ceilings or sticky floors is more essential than ever. But pledges don't mean action, hashtags don't equal change: progress is not made by paying lip service, but through consistent and deliberate action. This is where WiG's Parity CertificationTM comes in! During this post-pandemic return to the office, now is the time to ensure the upheavals we faced are catalysts for change. Talent is scarce and hybrid work should be an opportunity for women to contribute fully. Organizations should be mindful of issues of (in)visibility: the 'Zoom ceiling' and proximity bias must not become additional barriers to their advancement... Women also have a responsibility of strategically managing their own career, their network, their personal branding, as well as mentoring and sponsoring opportunities. This will seldom occur from their home office; they will need to 'show up'! Hopefully, the new normal of hybrid work will provide the right balance for success." Caroline Codsi, ICD.D., Founder and Chief Equity Officer of Women in Governance.

The following 10 organizations were honored for having obtained a Platinum Parity CertificationTM: Accenture | Bell Canada | CBC/Radio-Canada | Intact Financial Corporation | JLL | Mercer (Canada) Ltd | National Bank of Canada | Sodexo Canada Ltd | Sun Life | Ville de Montréal

The following 54 organizations were honored for having obtained a Bronze, Silver or Gold level Parity CertificationTM: ABB Inc.| Accor | Air Canada | Alithya | Autorité des marchés financiers | BDC | Bishop's University | BNP Paribas Canada | Bombardier | Bristol Myers Squibb | CAE | CAPREIT | Canadian Coast Guard | Canadian Commercial Corporation | Cascades Inc. | Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec | CNESST | Concordia University | CPP Investments | Danone Canada | Desjardins Group | École de Technologie Supérieure | Export Development Canada | Fairstone Financial | FedEx Express Canada | Gildan | Ivanhoé Cambridge | Kruger Products L.P. | Loto-Québec | McGill University | McKesson Canada | Medicago | Muskoka Brewery | Norton Rose Fulbright | National Film Board of Canada | Palais des congrès de Montréal | Paysafe | Pfizer Canada | Polytechnique Montréal | Pratt & Whitney Canada | PSP Investsments | Randstad Canada | Réseau de transport de la Capitale | Rio Tinto | Rolls-Royce Canada | Sandoz Canada Inc. | Sanofi Canada | Schneider Electric | Société de transport de Montréal | Sollio | Telefilm Canada | Telus | TMX Group | WTW

Women in Governance is a non-profit organization founded in 2010 to support women in their leadership development, career advancement and access to Board seats. The organization pursues its mission with its Parity CertificationTM, inspiring events, as well as governance training and mentoring programs.

