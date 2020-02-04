Women Get On Board to work with LHH Knightsbridge in co-designing and co-delivering Board development programs

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Women Get On Board (WGOB) has selected LHH Knightsbridge to co-create and co-deliver its two innovative board development programs, Getting Board Ready (GBR) and Elevating Board Effectiveness (EBE). These unique board development programs are designed for women as they prepare to seek a board appointment and to elevate their board effectiveness once on a board. These board development programs offer practical insights that move beyond governance education to accelerate the inclusion and effectiveness of female talent on Boards across Canada.

These board development programs will be co-led by facilitators from LHH Knightsbridge, along with WGOB's Founder & CEO, Deborah Rosati and Corporate Directors in Residence. The cohorts will be small to facilitate peer-to-peer learning.

As the only truly integrated global human capital consulting firm, LHH Knightsbridge works with business leaders, executives and boards to maximize their impact. Through their Board and Executive solutions practice, they consult with boards throughout their entire lifecycle from identifying and successfully recruiting the right directors, to developing a "fit for purpose" board, with high performing directors and strong board processes.

"LHH Knightsbridge is proud to work with WGOB and support the advancement of Canadian women in leadership roles. The program design will leverage our extensive expertise in board and director effectiveness, as well as assessment, development and leadership coaching, to enhance the professional development of current and up-and-coming female board members across Canada," said Andrea Plotnick, SVP Board & Executive Solutions, LHH Knightsbridge.

"Our goal at Women Get On Board is to get more women on corporate boards. We do this by building a pipeline of the next generation of women corporate directors. By offering these unique board development programs they will support our three pillars – to connect promote and empower women to corporate boards." added Rosati.

About LHH Knightsbridge

LHH Knightsbridge helps companies simplify the complexity associated with transforming their leadership and workforce so they can accelerate results, with less risk. As leaders in Talent and Leadership Development, Career Solutions and Executive, Interim and Mid-Level Search, we assist organizations in finding new talent, and helping their employees navigate change, become better leaders, develop better careers and transition into new jobs. We have the local expertise, global infrastructure, and industry leading technology and analytics required to simplify the complexity associated with executing critical talent and workforce initiatives, reducing brand and operational risk.

About Women Get On Board

Women Get On Board (WGOB) is a leading member-based company that connects, promotes and empowers women to corporate boards. We do this through an engaged community of women and men in Canada committed to advancing gender diversity in the boardroom.

