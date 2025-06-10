Women 7 (W7) Urge Action on Rights, Climate, and Gender Justice Ahead of G7 Summit in Kananaskis

OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Just days ahead of the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, the Women 7 (W7), the official G7 engagement group representing feminist civil society worldwide, has issued an urgent call to G7 leaders: act now to address stalled progress on commitments to gender equality, the global rollback on rights, and the crises of climate, inequality and militarization. At a press conference held this morning, the W7 presented its call to the G7 leaders:

Protect democracy and human rights – At a time when rights are under attack around the world, we call on G7 leaders to build on previous commitments and act, and invest in protecting the human rights of women and 2SLGBTIQ+ communities. This includes advancing reproductive rights, protest rights, and the safety of women human rights defenders in all their diversity. Confront the climate crisis and demilitarize – We call on the G7 to take meaningful action on the twin threats of climate collapse and increasing militarization. This moment demands investment in sustainable, peaceful, and people-centered alternatives. Ensure policy coherence and accountability – We call on G7 countries to apply a gender lens to all policy areas from economic measures and emerging technologies to peace and security. Words alone are not enough coherent policies, concrete actions, and committed resources are essential.

"We are experiencing a global rollback of the rights of women and 2SLGBTIQ+ people, combined with overlapping crises that threaten peace, security, and the planet." said Beth Woroniuk, Co-Chair of the W7 2025. "The G7 must build on previous commitments and speak out with courage, accompanied by sustained investments in an economy that works for everyone, equality, and peace."

"We are at a turning point," said Anuradha Dugal, Co-Chair of W7's Gender Justice Working Group. "Around the world, people, especially women and marginalized communities are fighting not just to be heard, but to survive. The cost of inaction is measured in lives lost, rights denied, and futures deferred."

"The growing embrace of artificial intelligence is further concentrating wealth and exacerbating pre-existing digital divides, including those impacting women and marginalized communities," said Theodora Skeadas, Co-Chair of W7's Emerging Technology Working Group. "We need to invest in equitable economic growth as a measure of innovation, including through AI evaluations, so that everyone can benefit from emerging technologies."

"The G7 has the power to chart a different course. We urge Canada and all G7 countries to meet this moment. Take bold action. Deliver on your commitments. Work with us to build a future where dignity, safety, and opportunity are rights, not privileges," said Laveza Khan, W7 Organizing Committee Member.

The W7 is an official G7 engagement group focused on gender justice and women's rights. The W7 brings together feminist activists from across Canada, G7 nations, and the Global South to ensure that gender justice remains a central priority throughout all meetings and theme discussions.

As Canada hosts the 2025 G7, the W7 urges the Government of Canada to lead by example—prioritizing gender-transformative policies, strengthening civic space, and ensuring meaningful civil society engagement throughout the summit and beyond.

Download the full W7 Communiqué and learn more at: www.women7.org

