Wolverine Partners Corp. to Change Name to Gage Growth Corp. and Appoint Bruce Linton as Executive Chairman

DETROIT, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Wolverine Partners Corp. (d.b.a. Gage Cannabis Co.) (the "Company" or "Gage"), one of Michigan's leading craft cannabis and brand platforms, today announced the proposed change of its corporate name to Gage Growth Corp. and addition of Bruce Linton, who will be appointed to the role of Executive Chairman. The changes are expected to be made effective in connection with the closing of Gage's proposed acquisition of Rivers Innovations Inc. ("Innovations").

Bruce Linton will join Gage following his industry pioneering tenure as founder and CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") (TSX: WEED), (NYSE: CGC), which established itself as one of the world's leading medical and recreational cannabis companies under his entrepreneurial leadership. Bruce led Canopy from its inception, and grew the company to becoming a $20 billion enterprise, employing over 4,000 people, operating in more than a dozen countries, and executing in excess of $6 billion in financing and strategic transactions. As one of the industry's most recognized global thought leaders, Mr. Linton has been credited with helping to establish Canada's medical and recreational cannabis markets, and playing a contributing role in the emergence of regulated cannabis markets around the world.

"I cannot express how excited I am to be joining the Gage team and family," said Bruce Linton. "Gage's approach to the cultivation, processing and provisioning of quality cannabis products and brands has established them as a leader in the state of Michigan. I look forward to leveraging my relationship networks and experiences to play a significant role with Gage as they continue to accelerate their expansion throughout the state."

"Bruce brings unrivaled cannabis industry experience and a proven track record of success to our company," said Fabian Monaco, President of Gage. "With his insight and leadership, we expect to enhance the support we offer our medical patients around the state of Michigan. Bruce's vigor, knowledge, and passion for this business will be key drivers in continuing Gage's growth throughout Michigan and beyond."

The appointment of Mr. Linton will be made in connection with the Company's agreement to acquire Innovations, an investment vehicle formed to invest and partner strategically with private company operators in the US cannabis sector. Mr. Linton will assume the responsibilities of his role at Gage immediately upon completion of the acquisition.

Completion of the acquisition of Innovations is anticipated in early October and is subject to, among other things, execution of mutually agreeable definitive agreements and the satisfaction or waiver of any conditions precedent to the consummation of the transaction (including the receipt of any requisite regulatory and shareholder approvals).

ABOUT WOLVERINE PARTNERS CORP. (d.b.a. GAGE CANNABIS CO.)

Wolverine Partners Corp. (d.b.a. Gage Cannabis Co.) is an industry innovator, curating high-quality cannabis experiences for patients in the state of Michigan and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience in regulated cannabis markets, Gage's team of founding partners have successfully built and developed operations in multiple states and countries, including cultivation, processing and retail businesses in both medical and adult-use markets. Gage's current portfolio includes a variety of exclusive brands that are supported and distributed through the Company's city and state approved 19 "Class C" cultivation licenses, 3 processing licenses and 13 provisioning centers.

To learn more, please visit GageUSA.com .

