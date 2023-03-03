WOLVERINE ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE INC. ANNOUNCES THE PROMOTION OF ALISON COWIE TO CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

CALGARY, AB, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure Inc. (the "Company" or "Wolverine") (TSXV: WEII) is pleased to announce the promotion of Alison Cowie to Chief Financial Officer.

Mrs. Cowie joined Wolverine in 2022 as the Director of Finance and has been instrumental in the transition of Wolverine to a consolidated service provider in both Canada and the United States. In addition, Alison has led the consolidation of the Company's head office to a centralized model, driving significant efficiencies throughout the business.

"Alison joined Wolverine and was tasked with centralizing the corporate functions and improving reporting. She has done an amazing job and has proven herself worthy of this promotion. Her great work has earned he much respect in the company and this transition is supported unanimously by our board and external advisors."

With this promotion, Nikolaus Kiefer will be moving to an advisor position, assuring a smooth transition of this role and the key initiatives he was working on.

About Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure

Wolverine is a diversified energy and infrastructure services provider headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with over 70 years of operating history. Wolverine commenced active business operations through its predecessor entity, Rig Service Equipment Ltd., in 1952 as an oilfield service provider. Over the course of its history, the Wolverine group of companies has pursued a strategy combining organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Today, Wolverine is a full-service, diversified energy and infrastructure service company. Wolverine's operations are based in Western Canada and the United States. Wolverine believes it is strongly positioned to consolidate as a buyer or divest as a seller of both energy services equipment and infrastructure assets in a highly fragmented energy services market, while diligently focusing on return on capital deployed, market diversification and maintaining a focus on best-in-class services throughout the full life cycle of our clients' diverse projects.

For further information: please contact [email protected] or visit www.wnrgi.com.