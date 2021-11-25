Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure Inc. Announces Rescheduling of Annual General and Special Meeting

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: WEII) announces that its previously scheduled November 30, 2021, Annual General and Special Meeting (the "AGSM") will be rescheduled to a later date in January 2022. Additional details respecting the timing and meeting materials will be provided by the Company in due course.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) has in any way approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. The TSXV does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure Inc.

For further information: please contact Nikolaus Kiefer, Chief Financial Officer at (780) 476-6916 or [email protected] or visit www.wnrgi.com

