Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure Inc. Announces Court Approval and Provides Update on Closing of Clean Energy Transaction

EDMONTON, AB, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure Inc. ("Wolverine" or the "Company") (TSXV: WEII) is pleased to announce the receipt of final court approval of the Company's plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving the spinout of its clean energy assets (the "Clean Energy Assets") to a subsidiary of Blackheath Resources Inc. Blackheath is expected to be renamed Green Impact Partners Inc. ("GIP") in connection with the closing of the Arrangement. As the Company has now received the previously announced shareholder approval and the final court approval of the Arrangement, Wolverine is moving to complete the remainder of the closing requirements for the Arrangement and expects to close the Arrangement before May 18, 2021.

As announced on February 16, 2021, the Arrangement will result in Wolverine receiving $50,000,000 in cash which will be used to reduce indebtedness and $51,500,000 in additional working capital. The remainder of the consideration for the Clean Energy Assets, being 4,850,000 shares of GIP (representing approximately 24% of GIP's outstanding shares) will be distributed directly to Wolverine shareholders pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement. The GIP shares issuable to Wolverine and its shareholders have a deemed value equal to the price of the subscription receipts issued pursuant to the previously announced related financing of April 8, 2021, being a value of approximately $10.00 per share, which each subscription receipt to automatically convert into one share of GIP pursuant to the Arrangement. The issuance of GIP shares to Wolverine and Wolverine shareholders will occur at closing of the Arrangement. The value of such GIP shares deliverable to Wolverine shareholders have an ascribed value of approximately $0.46 per Wolverine share, assuming such GIP shares issued at closing of the Arrangement are issued at a fair market value of $10.00 per share.

Upon closing of the Arrangement, GIP is expected to be a TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") publicly-traded company (under the symbol "GIP") that will indirectly own the Clean Energy Assets and have approximately $42,500,000 of additional capital to develop such assets.

Moving forward, Wolverine is strongly positioned to continue its consolidation in the energy services sector, with an improved balance sheet and significant increase in working capital. Nikolaus Kiefer, Chief Financial Officer of Wolverine, stated: "Following the closing of the Arrangement, Wolverine is expected to continue to review accretive, complementary transactions and will have significantly improved access to capital to continue to lead the needed consolidation in the energy services sector. Wolverine is currently benefiting from the increased cash flows from our clients and the resulting increased activity levels".

About Wolverine

Wolverine will continue as an industry leading, TSXV publicly–traded diversified energy and infrastructure service provider in western Canada and the United States, providing a wide range of services including: water management, production testing, oilfield/energy rentals, and environmental services. Wolverine's original business roots and operations began in 1952. Over the course of its history, Wolverine has a strategy combining organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

As a result of the Arrangement, Wolverine will have material additional capital and will be strongly positioned to continue its focus on driving shareholder value, through return on capital deployed, market diversification, and maintaining best-in-class services throughout the full life cycle of its diverse clients' projects.

please contact Nikolaus Kiefer, Chief Financial Officer at (780) 476-6916 or [email protected]

