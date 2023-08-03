Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure Announces Changes to The Audit Committee and Other Changes

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S/

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure Inc. (the "Company" or "Wolverine") (TSXV: WEII) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jesse Douglas as a member of Audit Committee. Mr. Douglas currently serves as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors and brings extensive private and public company experience to the committee. Mr. Douglas assumes the role on an interim basis.

The Company also announces the resignation of Jacquelyn Colville from the Board of Directors, and as chair of the Audit Committee, effective July 22, 2023. Wolverine thanks Ms. Colville for her valued contribution over the past two years and wishes her success in all future endeavors.

About Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure

Wolverine is a diversified energy and infrastructure services provider headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with over 70 years of operating history. Wolverine commenced active business operations through its predecessor entity, Rig Service Equipment Ltd., in 1952 as an oilfield service provider. Over the course of its history, the Wolverine group of companies has pursued a strategy combining organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Today, Wolverine is a full-service, diversified energy and infrastructure service company. Wolverine's operations are based in Western Canada and the United States. Wolverine believes it is strongly positioned to consolidate as a buyer or divest as a seller of both energy services equipment and infrastructure assets in a highly fragmented energy services market, while diligently focusing on return on capital deployed, market diversification and maintaining a focus on best-in-class services throughout the full life cycle of our clients' diverse projects.

