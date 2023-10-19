Wolters Kluwer Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Healthcare Efficiencies, Quality, and Outcomes and for Its Competitive Strategies

Wolters Kluwer uniquely leverages its expertise to meet market and customer needs, positioning it to capitalize on new growth opportunities and lead in healthcare conversational AI.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the conversational artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare industry and based on its findings, recognizes Wolters Kluwer with the 2023 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. The company is a professional information, software solutions, and services provider across diverse verticals, from healthcare to finance. The company aims to protect people's health and prosperity, promote a safe and just society, and deliver a meaningful impact. Wolters Kluwer Health solutions improve clinician and operational efficiencies, healthcare quality and outcomes, and patient and clinical user satisfaction. Its patient engagement solution, Emmi®, offers competitive differentiation with its focus on conversational AI and content expertise.

Wolters Kluwer's Emmi leverages conversational AI to enable patients to be a participant in their health care while reducing the burden on the clinician side. For example, Emmi's conversational AI can support a follow up call to a patient that has been diagnosed with Covid to see how they are recuperating. By asking and answering questions, the conversational AI can connect a patient who is not feeling better or has a fever, with a doctor's office. Conversational AI can also support outreach for routine procedures like mammograms and colonoscopies, offering reminders and facilitating a connection to a provider to schedule a procedure.

The Wolters Kluwer Health team actively researches and explores the potential of conversational AI and uses it to brainstorm and build frameworks. The award-winning Emmi solution combines the efficiency of AI with a human-in-the-loop approach to ensure high-quality patient content. By emphasizing leading with content over implementation and design, the company clearly distinguishes itself from competitors. Furthermore, the content design team crafts engaging and expertly curated materials, saving clients time and producing premium information for improved patient engagement and outcomes. Emmi is part of the UpToDate® family, one of the world's leading Clinical Decision Support solutions used by clinicians around the world.

Dr. Rishi Pathak, Global Director Healthcare & Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan, noted, "Emmi, the patient-facing extension of Wolters Kluwer's established clinical decision support resource, UpToDate, is the only solution that blends trusted content with personalized delivery, tracking, and measurement, assisting providers and payers in connecting with patients to improve clinical, financial, and quality outcomes."

Wolters Kluwer prioritizes conversational interface and design expertise and explores advanced technologies to enhance its offerings. The company invests in content development and provides traditional patient education for practical purposes and a competitive edge, thus delivering tangible value, saving costs, consolidating vendors, and maintaining consistency within the healthcare ecosystem. Wolters Kluwer goes beyond its extensive expertise and best-in-class capabilities, with customer value as a strategic imperative. The company applies content and user interface principles that make the experience vibrant and empathetic, prioritizing literacy, diversity, representation, inclusive language, and personalization for a seamless and excellent patient-centric digital experience.

"Wolters Kluwer offers customer-centric, state-of-the-art solutions by fostering an innovative environment, preparing short-term and long-term growth strategies, and aligning its vision with the team to ensure product success and customer satisfaction. It develops and implements strategies with its clients and industry gaps in mind, securing its position as a trusted partner," added Ojaswi Rana, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. With its strong overall performance, Wolters Kluwer earns the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award.

"Grounded in millions of engagements with patients, Emmi is proven to help people more actively participate in their own care, leading to better outcomes, greater efficiencies, and fewer re-admissions. It offers healthcare providers and payers a solution proven to change patient behavior, increase satisfaction, and improve health outcomes for performing value-based care," said Yaw Fellin, Vice President, Product and Solutions at Wolters Kluwer Health. "We are honored that Frost & Sullivan recognizes our investment and leadership in conversational AI to continually increase the impact of Emmi."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to execute a successful strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

