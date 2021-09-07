Wolseley Canada Names Mark Gallant VP, Supply Chain

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Wolseley Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Gallant as Vice-President, Supply Chain.

Mark, who spent the last 12 years at The Home Depot, will begin his new role September 7, 2021, in Wolseley Canada's head office in Burlington, Ont.

"Mark brings deep experience to Wolseley Canada, which includes building, operating and transforming supply chain departments and growing digital commerce sales," says Sébastien Laforge, President of Wolseley Canada. "As we continue to grow our business across the country, we are excited to bring him on to the team."

Prior to his time with The Home Depot, Mark spent 11 years at Accenture, a global consulting firm, as Senior Manager and Practice Leader for Supply Chain Strategy, where he provided strategic counsel to a large roster of organizations.

Mark holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Windsor. He is an instructor for the Master's certificate in Supply Chain and Logistics Management at the Schulich School of Business.

When asked about the change, Mark commented, "Wolseley Canada is a customer centric organization, with a keen focus on growth. I am looking forward to helping the team accomplish its objectives."

About Wolseley Canada:

Wolseley Canada is a market leader in the wholesale distribution of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. With its head office in Burlington, Ontario, the company has approximately 2,500 employees and more than 220 locations coast to coast. Wolseley's team of sales and service specialists, an industry-leading e-business platform, Wolseley Express, and relationships with the best vendors and brands in the business, make Wolseley the professional's choice across the country.

Wolseley Canada's parent company, Ferguson plc is the world's largest trade distributor of plumbing and heating products and a leading supplier of building materials. Ferguson plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: FERG) and on the FTSE 100 index of listed companies.

