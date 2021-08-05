Wolseley Canada Adds Kohler Kitchen and Bath to its Product Roster

"Kohler has a longstanding relationship with Ferguson in the U.S — we are pleased to see that partnership extend to our team at Wolseley Canada," said Kevin Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, Ferguson PLC. " This expansion furthers our strategy for Ferguson and Wolseley to closer align as one North American company, committed to offering the best value to our customers."

"Kohler is a global leader in the innovation, design and craftsmanship of kitchen and bath essentials," said Sébastien Laforge, President, Wolseley Canada. "Adding Kohler's portfolio of brands to our assortment, reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional products and services to our customers from coast to coast."

Through this new partnership, which will launch in January 2022, Kohler Canada will be able to expand their national reach with their Kohler, Sterling, Kallista and Hytec brands through Wolseley Canada's national network of more than 220 locations.

"Canada is an important market for Kohler's plumbing business, we see this as an excellent opportunity to expand our offerrings across North America and are thrilled to be partnering with the team at Wolseley Canada," said Christopher Bell, VP and General Manager of Kohler Kitchen & Bath Canada."

Wolseley Canada will carry Kohler's kitchen and bath product assortment in its branches and showrooms nationwide and online through its eBusiness platform, Wolseley Express.

About Wolseley Canada:

Wolseley Canada is a market leader in the wholesale distribution of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. With its head office in Burlington, Ontario, the company has approximately 2,500 employees and more than 220 locations coast to coast. Wolseley's team of sales and service specialists, industry-leading e-business platform, Wolseley Express, and relationships with the best vendors and brands in the business, make Wolseley the professional's choice across the country.

Wolseley Canada's parent company, Ferguson plc is the world's largest trade distributor of plumbing and heating products and a leading supplier of building materials. Ferguson plc is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FERG), on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: FERG), and on the FTSE 100 index of listed companies.

