Wolfpack Packaging Inc. Acquires Supreme Packaging

New acquisition positions Wolfpack Packaging as one of Canada's top full-service packaging distributors.

NEWMARKET, ON, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Wolfpack Packaging Inc., a leader in full-service packaging distribution has acquired Supreme Packaging. The official announcement was made on June 30th, 2022 after the move to acquire Supreme Packaging began in early 2022.

"I'm proud to announce this exciting new stage and am looking forward to adding some incredible talent to our team. We'll be able to leverage our growing expertise, product offering and even better service to improve the experience for our wonderful existing customers and for new customers as well. This is a major step on our journey to become Canada's premier packaging supplier" - Gord Heyting, President & CEO.

With this move, the Wolfpack team expands significantly as they bring in new leadership, supply chain, purchasing, warehouse and sales talent.

For the past few years, Wolfpack has been focused intently on investing in new systems and infrastructure to allow them to expand at scale and bring significant profitable growth.

"Joining the Wolfpack team is a wonderful opportunity to expand our offerings and deliver even better experiences for our valued customers. This next step is truly an amalgamation of top-tier organizations growing together to offer the best for our teams and clients. We're excited to join the pack!" – Anthony Lavecchia, Executive VP, Operations.

This acquisition positions Wolfpack Packaging Inc. as a top leader in Canada's packaging industry and is an important step forward in their ongoing expansion efforts.

About Wolfpack Packaging Inc.

Founded in 2003, Wolfpack brings nearly 20 years of packaging expertise to its customers. Specializing in corrugated box manufacturing and distribution, plastics, pulp products and protective materials; Wolfpack offers everything for your packaging and shipping needs.

