Wolf Midstream to Extend Alberta Carbon Trunk Line into the Edmonton Region, Enabling Large-Scale Emissions Reduction

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Wolf Midstream Canada LP (Wolf Midstream or Wolf) is pleased to announce that it has reached a final investment decision to extend its existing Alberta Carbon Trunk Line (ACTL) system through the core of the Alberta Industrial Heartland and into the Edmonton Region to support existing and new industrial facilities in reducing their greenhouse gas emissions. Wolf has received approval from the Alberta Energy Regulator and other governing agencies and has commenced construction of this new extension, called the ACTL Edmonton Connector.

The ACTL Edmonton Connector will collect carbon dioxide (CO₂) from local industrial facilities for transport through ACTL and delivery to permanent underground storage. Wolf has executed an agreement with Air Products Canada to transport CO₂, originating from their under-construction, Net-Zero Hydrogen Energy Complex, on the ACTL Edmonton Connector and on the ACTL. At full capacity, the ACTL Edmonton Connector will be capable of transporting approximately seven million metric tonnes of CO₂ annually.

As the backbone of the Wolf CO₂ system and one of the world's largest CO₂ pipelines, ACTL was designed with excess capacity and has safely transported more than four million tonnes of CO₂ to underground storage since it began operations in 2020. There are multiple existing or proposed carbon storage sites in close proximity to ACTL, including two large sites that Wolf has secured for evaluation through executed agreements with the Province of Alberta for evaluation and development. With the combination of both transport and storage, Wolf is positioned to offer a fully integrated, open access and effective decarbonization solution for critical industrial complexes in Central Alberta.

"The ACTL Edmonton Connector is a tremendous opportunity to work in partnership with Air Products, who are leading by example as they develop one of the lowest-carbon-intensity hydrogen networks in the world. Wolf is leveraging the excess capacity of ACTL with the new ACTL Edmonton Connector to further support key net-zero projects which are critical to the future of our province and country," said Jeff Pearson, President, Wolf Carbon.

"With abundant natural resources and a collaborative approach between government and business, Canada is well-positioned to be a global leader in the clean energy future," said Rachel Smith, Air Products' Vice President and General Manager, Canada. "We are proud to collaborate with Wolf Midstream in our efforts to accelerate the use of clean hydrogen across Western Canada, which will in turn help local industry and Canada achieve net-zero emissions goals."

"Alberta is a world leader in the development of carbon capture and storage (CCS) and carbon tech," said Brian Jean, Alberta Minister of Energy and Minerals. "This project expands on that. For more than a decade, our province has supported the development of CCS by establishing the framework and infrastructure for industry to employ carbon tech to help reduce their emissions. This extension of the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line is another example of innovation in action with several companies working together to reach a carbon neutral future."

Based in Alberta, Wolf is a private company backed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments). Wolf was formed in 2016 to focus on the acquisition and construction of innovative and sustainable midstream energy infrastructure assets in Western Canada, and is transforming the future of carbon reduction through the development of world-scale CO₂ infrastructure in both Canada and the United States. Wolf is the owner and operator of two CO₂ compression facilities and the 240-kilometre Alberta Carbon Trunk Line pipeline that safely transports CO₂ from capture sites to secure underground storage. Wolf's ACTL is a multi-party, open access CO₂ pipeline designed to connect independent emitters with different end-use opportunities.

