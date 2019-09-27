With three-year revenue growth of 705%, LowestRates.ca named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - LowestRates.ca is pleased to announce it placed in the top 20% on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Companies are ranked on three-year revenue growth and LowestRates.ca earned its spot with three-year revenue growth of 705%.

"It's an honour to be included in this inaugural ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says LowestRates.ca's Co-Founder and CEO Justin Thouin. "Our mission is to make it easier and quicker than ever for Canadians to find the best prices on financial products. Our company's growth and this award is a testament to the fact that we're fulfilling that mission — and we hope to continue to do so in the years to come."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies made the ranking this year with LowestRates.ca coming in at 75. The full list of 2019 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"We created the Canada's Top Growing Companies program because we believe there is much Report on Business readers can learn from the successes of the country's best entrepreneurs," says Derek DeCloet, Editor of Report on Business and Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail. "We're excited to be telling their stories."

"The 400 companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking demonstrate ambition, innovation and tremendous business acumen," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their contributions to the economy help to make Canada a better place, and warrant commendation."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.6 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 1.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About LowestRates.ca

LowestRates.ca is an online rate comparison site for insurance, mortgages, loans and credit card rates in Canada. The free, independent service connects directly with financial institutions and providers from all over North America to offer Canadians a comprehensive list of rates. LowestRates.ca's mission is to help Canadians become more financially literate, with the near-term goal of saving them $1-billion in interest and fees.

