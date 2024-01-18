With the support of the Province of Ontario, ApprenticeSearch.com's Gateway to the Trades program is helping more women enter the skilled trades

HALTON, ON, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - For more than a year, ApprenticeSearch.com has been helping women build skills and get jobs through its career exploration and employment-readiness program, Gateway to the Trades.

Funded through the Government of Ontario Skills Development Fund, 25% of Gateway to the Trades program participants are women looking to prepare for careers in the skilled trades. This number is well above the national average of women in the trades. A report by BuildForce Canada highlighted that women accounted for only 3.7% of the construction workforce in Ontario.

"To grow our skilled trades community, we need to continue diversifying the workforce." Post this Gateway to the Trades Participant, Britannia, a Millwork Pre-Apprentice. (CNW Group/HIEC-ApprenticeSearch.com)

"Under the leadership of Premier Ford, we've seen an increase in apprenticeship registrations, up 24 percent, and nearly 30 percent for women in the trades." said David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. "We are proud to support programs that help more women and young people access the training and supports they need to enter the skilled trades and find a life-changing career."

"The demand for skilled trades continues to be a top priority, particularly in meeting our province's ambitious goals for housing and infrastructure. To grow our skilled trades community, we need to continue diversifying the workforce and providing support to those historically underrepresented in the industry," remarked Kelly Hoey, Executive Director of ApprenticeSearch.com.

Hoey also noted, "We're really proud at ApprenticeSearch.com that our user base reflects Canada's diversity. For example, we have over 5,000 women registered and using the site - it's over 20% of our user base and well above the national average of women in trades, which is closer to 5%. And over 25% of our Gateway to the Trades program participants are women."

"ApprenticeSearch.com is a fantastic organization that helps skilled individuals find apprenticeships and upscale their skills," said Natalie Pierre, MPP for Burlington. "There is a high demand for skilled workers in Ontario, and with more women entering the skilled trades the support of programs like Gateway to the Trades are crucial to helping women train and prepare for rewarding, well-paying careers in the trades."

ApprenticeSearch.com has a long history of supporting women through its programs and services, including a monthly Women in Skilled Trades Peer Mentorship Group, which has seen more than 700 women participate in at least one session.

The Gateway to the Trades program is a part-time, facilitated skilled trades exploration and employment-readiness program that equips participants with the skills and connections to find meaningful employment in the skilled trades. The program covers topics such as skilled trades career awareness, health and safety training, numeracy skills for the trades, financial literacy, and job search training. Participants also connect with skilled trades employers who are hiring and receive wrap-around support, such as tools and safety equipment, to support their employment needs.

"I have accomplished my dream of getting an apprenticeship as a level 1 sheet metal apprentice. The Gateway to the Trades program was a great introduction into the world of trades and what to expect," said Chelsea Deslauriers, Gateway to the Trades participant. "It was one of my first steps in reaching my goals. It gave me the confidence and basic tools/skills to reach out to a more local pre-apprenticeship program here in Ottawa. Both experiences have changed my life forever in all the right ways."

"Trade work can provide a great work/life balance, good pay, great benefits, a sense of community, stability and an overall physical and mental well-being," continued Deslauriers. "I've come to realize that most people working in the trades love what they do."

Britannia also attended Gateway to the Trades after seeing the program advertised on social media. She is now working with an employer in a millwork pre-apprentice program.

"I enjoyed the material covered, the instructors and [employment] specialists, the support provided, and the amazing tools and gear. The certifications and training [helped] me secure a great job and the proper tools to do the job right. It's an amazing program. [I] highly recommend it [as] it has really useful support, training, guidance, and resources. The instructors and specialists were friendly and very helpful."

Employers who hire Gateway to the Trades graduates are eligible for a wage subsidy to support hiring, onboarding and training costs. Subsidies will cover 50% of wages up to $5,000.

To learn more about 144 skilled trades in Ontario, join Gateway to the Trades, ApprenticeSearch.com's skilled trade employment readiness program, an Employment Ontario program funded partly by the Government of Ontario.

Register today at www.hiec.on.ca/what-we-do/gateway-to-the-trades

About HIEC: HIEC is an innovative not-for-profit focusing on partnership, mentorship and workforce development. For over 30 years, we've been working to build stronger connections between educators, employers and the students who will make up our future workforce. We deliver an interactive and informative Career Awareness Program, facilitate meaningful experiential learning opportunities, host inspiring community events, and manage multiple online communities focusing on workforce development. We believe that students will be more successful if they are empowered to make informed and inspired career choices, connected with opportunities for experiential learning, and supported in managing their transition from school to career. One of HIEC's most successful programs is ApprenticeSearch.com. Launched in 1999, ApprenticeSearch.com was a first-of-its-kind online matching service that worked to connect job seekers and employers in the skilled trades. Since then, ApprenticeSearch.com has established itself as a leader in supporting apprentices and employers and has been identified as a critical part of the skilled trades labour market. Learn more at www.hiec.on.ca and www.ApprenticeSearch.com

