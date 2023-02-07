MONTREAL, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Proms are back! Iconic Canadian legacy brand Le Château celebrates the return of proms, grad dances, and Spring special events with the launch of its first Prom Collection – now available online and in 54 Suzy Shier/Le Château stores! This wide assortment of magical dresses dazzle, entrance and beguile – and restore the wonder and enchantment experienced by young women at these beloved rites of passage.

The collection ranges from capsules that embrace the bright, fashion-forward kaleidoscopic colors of the current 90's revival to those featuring muted pastels, silver, and champagne tints that shimmer with fairy tale princess vibes.

The collection has an assortment of red carpet-ready lengths and silhouettes – in satins, laces, and chiffons – long and short - ready to showcase your quiet confidence and reveal the inner goddess.

Proms are about friendships, memories, and the excitement of a new promising future. Proms shouldn't break any budget. Prices for these glamorous special occasion dresses and gowns start as low as $99.00 and all are under $200.00. These dresses remain suitable for many other special occasions, from weddings to glittering galas.

Join us in saluting the return of these treasured evenings. These special nights are yours to cherish and Le Château promises to make them memorable.

Store locations are available online and will soon be joined by new stores opening shortly at Promenades St. Bruno, Montreal; Carrefour du Nord, St. Jerome; Promenade Drummondville; and St. Vital in Winnipeg. Our Prom Collection will also be available at the HBC Marketplace.

ABOUT LE CHÂTEAU

We are Canada's Dress Store. A trend-leader, style specialist and fashion authority in Canada for over 60 years. Le Château has earned its reputation as master dress designers, creating magical dresses – and the shoes and accessories to complete the look - at unbeatable prices for every occasion. Online and in over 54 locations across Canada.

