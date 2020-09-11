With More Live Football Than Anyone Else in Canada, DAZN Teams up with NFL Star Juju Smith-Schuster to Kick Off the 2020 Season

To help kick off the NFL season, DAZN has unveiled Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster as its spokesperson to virtually engage with media and fans in Canada about how DAZN is a must-have for any football fan.

"DAZN Canada has all the best football content in one place, including every second of NFL action," said Smith-Schuster, who is entering his fourth NFL season and at just 23-years-old, already a multiple-time NFL and Steelers franchise record-holder. "With everyone spending so much time at home this year, downloading the DAZN app is the only way to catch every single game, plus the place to get access to NFL RedZone – an absolute Sunday must for fantasy football fanatics like me. I'm proud to partner with DAZN to spread the word to all my friends and fans in Canada about how they can tune in for all the best football content."

"The return of sports and the upcoming 2020 football season in particular is something we know fans all over are very much looking forward to," said Joseph Markowski, DAZN EVP, North America. "We are proud to remain the only platform where Canadians can catch every game and every match across the most prestigious football leagues in the world."

In addition to more live football, the new original series DAZN Rookie Diaries has also launched on the platform. The documentary-style show will follow two of Canada's brightest NFL prospects, Chase Claypool and Neville Gallimore, throughout their entire rookie seasons. Drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys respectively, the two rising stars will regularly check in with Canadian sportscaster and host Adnan Virk throughout the year and during the playoffs to discuss how the season is going. Additionally, both players will be self-filming vlogs to bring DAZN viewers a unique, behind-the-scenes peek into their first-year journey.

Canadians can watch DAZN anywhere on any device, including smart TVs, PCs, mobile phones, tablets, streaming sticks and game consoles. After a one-month free trial for new subscribers, unlimited access to the entire DAZN platform is just $20 per month or $150 per year. And, for those wanting to give the gift of more live football to the fans in their lives, DAZN gift cards are available at Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaws stores in Canada.

Globally, DAZN is a live and on-demand sports streaming service created by fans, for fans, that is leading the charge to provide access to sports anytime, anywhere. DAZN guarantees affordable access to all the service's sports on connected devices including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, games consoles, streaming sticks and PCs. DAZN launched in Canada in July 2017 with a host of sporting rights and is currently also available in the U.S., Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Japan, and Brazil. DAZN remains the only place for Canadians to catch every single live NFL game, and where fan can tune in to watch NFL RedZone. DAZN is also the exclusive home of Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Europa League and offers Serie A, MLS Live, MLB Network, Six Nations Rugby, boxing, MMA, cricket, and much more live and on-demand.

