With Canada Launch, Hipcamp Creates New Options for Outdoor Stays

"When I founded Hipcamp nearly a decade ago, my dream was to create an easy way for people to get outside, and that dream is now reality in multiple countries around the world," said Hipcamp founder Alyssa Ravasio. "For some time, we've seen that demand for outdoor experiences in Canada has outpaced supply. So we're excited that today we're able to offer Canadians a new way to recreate responsibly during the pandemic - in the great Canadian outdoors."

Canada is known for its stunning landscapes, rugged wilderness, and friendly hospitality. More than 600 Canadian hosts have already listed their properties to Hipcamp's global community, with new hosts signing up daily. Today, listings are available in every province throughout Canada, with the majority available in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. Many hosts also offer extras that include farm-to-table meals, yoga, boating, horseback riding, and more.

"We have been extremely impressed with Hipcamp's vision for private camping in Canada," said Pitched Co-Founder Olaf Dunn. "Through our partnership, we're pleased to offer the Pitched community access to Hipcamp's unrivalled service and features. There's a reason Hipcamp earned the reputation of being the most innovative travel company of 2021 , and we're thrilled to partner with them for launch."

Canadian hosts receive all the protection and benefits that the Hipcamp platform offers. They will be eligible for Hipcamp's Liability Insurance Policy, which protects Hosts for up to $1M CAD. Bookings through the site bring economic opportunity to rural communities, and help Canadian farmers, ranchers, vintners, and other landowners create new revenue streams to conserve their land and keep it wild.

Hipcamp will also expand its photography program to Canada. The program uses the work of Canadian photographers and entrepreneurs to capture images of hosts' wide range of hospitality offerings.

Despite international travel restrictions, Hipcamp expects significant demand for Canadian outdoor stays. Domestic demand for camping spots has soared, and many would-be adventurers lack booking options. Hipcamp's Canada launch changes that reality.

Hipcamp and COVID-19

To comply with provincial travel restrictions, Hipcamp offers a full credit for any cancellations related to COVID-19 lockdowns. The company is also discouraging international travel at this time.

Additionally, Hipcamp has implemented COVID-19 safety guidelines to ensure hosts, campers, and local communities are protected and recreating responsibly. These guidelines include encouragement to practice social distancing, travel in small groups, and book zero contact stays. Hipcamp also requires hosts to abide by vigorous cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

About Hipcamp

Founded in 2013, Hipcamp is the world's largest provider of outdoor stays. It gives a growing community of good-natured people the opportunity to list, discover, and book unique outdoor experiences. By connecting people with the land and each other, Hipcamp works to support those who care about nature. The fully remote company has offices in Australia, the United States, and Canada, and to date has helped people spend more than 3 million nights under the stars. When listing on Hipcamp, farmers, ranchers, vintners, and other landowners generate new revenue streams to conserve their land and keep it wild.

