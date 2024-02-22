As Canada Post stumbles, Sendle's expansion offers more support for small businesses across Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, small business carrier service, Sendle, announces the expansion of its national parcel drop-off network, with over 500 new locations added across Canada. Sendle is set to surpass Canada Post's city presence in the next two years, further demonstrating its commitment to Canadian small businesses.

Sendle's announcement comes off the back of an ailing Canada Post, which is losing hundreds of millions of dollars and divesting major subsidiaries. "Sendle is listening and responding to the needs of Canadians by investing in expansion, while Canada Post sells assets to make up its losses," says Sendle CEO, James Chin Moody. "It's time Canadian small businesses had access to an alternative shipping option that will save them money, time and peace of mind."

The new Drop-off locations are at storefronts, variety stores and gas stations, offering convenience and flexible business hours. "Not only will we be a bigger network than Canada Post, we will be more convenient and more affordable," said Chin Moody. "This expansion is another step in our commitment to providing Canadians with a more reliable and sustainable shipping solution."

With 71% of Canadians experiencing frustrations with courier services1 and e-commerce retail sales decreasing to 5.7% from peak pandemic levels at 10.7% in Canada,2 Sendle's expansion could not be more timely. Since launching in Canada in 2022, Sendle now delivers to every address in Canada, with free door-to-door parcel pickup and drop-off that is 100% carbon neutral and more affordable.

Sendle levels the playing field for small businesses by offering simple, affordable shipping across Canada and across the border to the U.S., with no hidden fees, subscriptions, or warehousing required. Merchants simply purchase a label and their parcels can be picked up from their front door. Sendle is also the first 100% carbon neutral shipping carrier in Canada and is a Certified B Corporation and Climate Neutral Certified. The company was founded in Australia in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia; Seattle, Washington; and Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit Sendle.ca.

