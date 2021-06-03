Wishpond to Present at Upcoming 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQB: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that Ali Tajskandar, Wishpond's Chairman and CEO will be participating in the following upcoming virtual conference:

2021 LD Micro Invitational XI

Thursday, June 10, 2021

at 1:00pm EST (10:00am PST) on Track #1

This three-day virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. For more information and to register for this event, visit: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 3,000 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

