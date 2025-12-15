SALESCLOSER AI, WISHPOND AND G2M CAP CORP. ANNOUNCE CLOSING OF $1.5M BRIDGE FINANCING IN RESPECT OF QUALIFYING TRANSACTION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

$1.5M Financing to Fund Growth of SalesCloser and Enable Focused Expansion in AI Sales & Marketing

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - G2M Cap Corp. (TSXV:GTM.P) ("G2M"), Wishpond Technologies Ltd. ("Wishpond") (TSXV: WISH), (OTCQX: WPNDF) and SalesCloser Technologies Inx. ("SalesCloser") are pleased to announce that, further to the news release dated November 5, 2025, SalesCloser has closed its fully-subscribed private placed bridge financing, for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the "Bridge Financing").

Ali Tajskandar, CEO of SalesCloser and Wishpond, comments: "Our team is so pleased to have received a strong showing of support from the market to fund our SalesCloser business. We are going to work hard to build the SalesCloser business as quickly as possible, and to continue pressing to close the public listing transaction with G2M Capital in Q1 2026. SalesCloser's business has grown rapidly in the past eleven months, and we believe it will become a leader in the emerging conversational AI space for sales, supported by strong demand, rapid product innovations, and a growing portfolio of patent applications. As a standalone public company, we expect SalesCloser to be better positioned to gain access to the funding, resources, and dedicated leadership team it needs to accelerate product development and market adoption. We believe that the public listing transaction creates a clear path for both companies to scale faster, innovate deeper, and deliver greater long-term value for shareholders."

Pursuant to the Bridge Financing, SalesCloser has issued convertible notes (the "Bridge Notes") which have been issued on a zero-interest basis, have a maturity date of three years and will be converted, through a series of steps, into up to 2,500,000 common shares (the "Bridge Shares") of G2M (the "Resulting Issuer"), at a price of $0.60 per Bridge Share, upon closing of G2M's qualifying transaction (the "Transaction").

The Bridge Notes are unsecured, and if the Transaction does not close, the Bridge Notes will remain as outstanding debt of SalesCloser with no conversion features. A 7% commission, being 175,000 warrants (the "Commission Warrants"), has been paid to Moe Tajsekandar by SalesCloser as a finder in respect of the Bridge Financing, with such Commission Warrants having an exercise price of $0.60 per share for a period of two (2) years after the closing of the Transaction. The Commission Warrants are non-transferable, will be assumed by the Resulting Issuer as part of the Transaction and will be exercisable for common shares of the Resulting Issuer on the same terms. If the Transaction does not close, the Commission Warrants will not be exercisable by its holder. The assumption of the Commission Warrants by the Resulting Issuer is subject to TSXV approval..

No non-arm's length parties participated in the Bridge Financing. The Bridge Shares and Commission Warrants are expected to be free trading at closing of the Transaction.

It is intended that the proceeds from the Bridge Financing will be used to fund the growth and development of the SalesCloser business being transferred by Wishpond to SaleCloser as part of the Transaction, to fund Transaction-related expenses and to provide general working capital as follows:

Use Amount (C$) Product Development (including engineering, DevOps, AI Compute Software Costs, Patent & IP Protection) $300,000 Go-to-Market & Sales Expansion $220,000 Transaction Expenses $580,000 Working Capital $400,000 Total: $1,500,000

If the Transaction does not proceed, amounts allocated to G2M Transaction Costs are expected to be reallocated to further product development, go-to-market and sales expansion costs and working capital.

The Transaction is subject to the approval of the TSXV and is expected to constitute G2M's "Qualifying Transaction", as defined in TSXV Policy 2.4. For more information on the Transaction, see the joint news release dated November 5, 2025.

About SalesCloser

SalesCloser operates and continues to develop an advanced conversational AI platform that acts as a virtual sales agent, capable of delivering personalized sales calls, demos, and follow-ups in real time and in multiple languages. The platform enables businesses to automate and scale their sales operations, improving efficiency, reducing hiring costs, and driving higher conversion rates. Powered by advanced AI technology and a growing portfolio of patent applications, SalesCloser delivers a scalable, high-margin solution designed to redefine how companies engage with buyers and customers across a range of business interactions. SalesCloser has rapidly grown to over $1.8 million in annual recurring revenue ("ARR")1 on a current run-rate basis, representing more than 6× ARR growth year-to-date with gross margins near 85%. For more information, visit the SalesCloser website at: https://salescloser.ai.

Further Information

Additional information (including additional financial and information regarding SalesCloser) and other matters will be announced if and when a definitive agreement is reached. Further details about the Transaction and the Resulting Issuer will also be contained in the disclosure document to be prepared and filed with the TSXV and on SEDAR+ in connection with the Transaction. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in such disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements concerning the letter of intent ("LOI"), the Transaction, the entering into of a definitive agreement ("Definitive Agreement"), the completion of the Concurrent Financing, the anticipated timing for completion of the Transaction, the expected ownership of the Resulting Issuer, the intention to apply to list the Resulting Issuer Shares on the TSXV, and the anticipated business and operations of the Resulting Issuer following completion of the Transaction. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions made by management, including assumptions regarding the ability of the parties to negotiate and enter into the Definitive Agreement, obtain required regulatory, shareholder and stock exchange approvals, complete the Bridge Financing and the Concurrent Financing on acceptable terms, and general economic and market conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that the Definitive Agreement will not be entered into, that the Transaction, the Bridge Financing or the Concurrent Financing will not be completed as currently contemplated or at all, that required approvals will not be obtained or will be delayed, changes in market conditions, and other risks generally applicable to companies undertaking a qualifying transaction or reverse takeover. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed on the terms described in this press release, or at all. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Wishpond disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, ‎TSXV acceptance and if applicable pursuant to TSXV requirements, majority of the minority ‎shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required ‎shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be ‎completed as proposed or at all.‎

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing ‎statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received ‎with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. ‎Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.‎

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction ‎and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.‎

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any ‎securities in any jurisdiction.‎ The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the ‎United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United ‎States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person unless they are registered under the ‎United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and any applicable state securities laws, or an applicable ‎exemption from the such U.S. registration requirements is available. This news release does not constitute an offer ‎for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of ‎securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed ‎information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.‎

1 ARR: SalesCloser uses ARR as a directional indicator of subscription revenue going forward assuming customers maintain their subscription plan for a period of 12 months. ARR is calculated by multiplying total MRR by 12.

SOURCE Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Hari Nesathurai, CEO of G2M, Phone: 647-259-1754, Email: [email protected]; Ali Tajskandar, CEO of SalesCloser & Wishpond, Phone: (778) 846-0310, Email: [email protected]