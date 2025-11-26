Wishpond Returns to Positive Adjusted EBITDA and Achieves Highest Gross Margins Since 2020

The Company returned to positive Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2025, generating $49,012, driven by successful cost optimization initiatives and a leaner operating model.

Wishpond achieved gross margins of 71% in Q3 2025, the Company's highest gross margin percentage since Q3 2020, reflecting improved product mix and operational efficiencies.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of AI-enabled marketing-focused online business solutions, announces that it has filed its interim consolidated financial statements (the "Interim Financial Statements") and management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for Q3-2025, representing the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. Copies of the Interim Financial Statements and MD&A are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Ali Tajskandar, Wishpond's Founder and CEO commented, "Q3 marked an important step forward in our transition into an AI-focused company. We returned to positive Adjusted EBITDA(1) and delivered our highest gross margin percentage since 2020, reflecting the progress we are making in shifting our business toward more profitable revenue streams. SalesCloser continues to gain traction as what we believe is one of the most advanced AI sales platforms in the market, and we are deepening its impact both externally with customers and internally across our own sales processes."

Ali Tajskandar further adds, "We also strengthened our innovation pipeline this quarter with several new patent application filings that advance the reliability, automation, and intelligence of our virtual AI agents. In addition, the proposed SalesCloser spin-off is a strategic step that we believe will allow both businesses to operate with greater focus, access dedicated funding, and unlock the ability to reinvest more aggressively into the growth of Wishpond's core marketing technology platform. While we continue to operate in a challenging environment, our strategy of building AI-focused products, optimizing our cost structure, and improving our financial flexibility positions us well for the next phase of growth."

Adrian Lim, Wishpond's Chief Financial Officer commented, "In Q3 we delivered a return to positive Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $49,012, supported by the significant cost reduction and efficiency measures we implemented earlier this year. We also achieved 71% gross margins, our strongest margin performance in five years. These results reflect the impact of our shift to a leaner operating model and the continued shift toward a more profitable business".

Adrian Lim further adds, "We remained focused on liquidity and financial discipline during the quarter and subsequent to quarter-end, including securing additional shareholder funding and working closely with our lender on the extension of our forbearance period. While there is still work ahead, we believe that our improved margins, lower cost structure, and ongoing liquidity initiatives provide a stronger financial foundation as we work towards achieving sustained growth and profitability."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Wishpond achieved quarterly revenue of $3,375,653 during Q3-2025 (Q3-2024: $5,055,738). The decline in revenue can be attributed to the Company's strategic transition of the business from selling digital marketing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses to an AI enabled marketing and sales platform for all businesses. This resulted in a decline in revenues as the Company moved away from its lower margin legacy email delivery customers, reduced the size of its sales team, shifted its focus to AI enabled products such as SalesCloser AI and converted its internal sales processes towards an AI driven sales model.

Wishpond achieved gross profit of $2,400,784 in Q3-2025 (Q3-2024: $3,490,107). The reduction in gross profit is primarily due to lower revenue in the quarter.

Wishpond achieved a gross margin percentage of 71% during Q3-2025 (Q3-2024: 69%). The Company's highest gross margin percentage since Q3-2020.

During Q3-2025, Wishpond reported positive Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $49,012 (Q3-2024: $571,228). The decline was mainly due to lower revenues from the Company's strategic transition, along with higher annual professional fees and a reduced research and development capitalization as SalesCloser advanced from development to commercialization.

Third Quarter 2025 Business Highlights:

On August 21, 2025, the Company announced that it filed a non-provisional utility patent application, entitled 'Self-Testing in a Virtual AI Representative', which enables a virtual AI agent to undergo rigorous pre-engagement simulations before interacting with real users. This innovation in self-testing technology represents a significant step forward in AI reliability, ensuring seamless and accurate interactions with users from the outset. This marks the fourth patent application Wishpond has filed, underscoring the Company's commitment to innovation in AI-driven sales and marketing automation.

On August 26, 2025, the Company successfully renewed its revolving operating line with National Bank of Canada with a maximum limit of $5 million. The amended facility includes a revised borrowing base calculation that reduced the Company's borrowing capacity compared to prior terms and resulted in non-compliance with an existing covenant at the renewal date. The lender provided a cure period through October 25, 2025.

On September 4, 2025, the Company announced that it filed three new non-provisional utility patent applications in connection with its AI-enabled sales platform, SalesCloser. These three filings bring Wishpond's total patent applications to seven, reinforcing the Company's commitment to advancing autonomous, human-like AI sales agents that deliver higher reliability, productivity and conversion outcomes. The three patent applications consisted of the following: A Conversational AI Assistant for Dynamic Agent Sequence Building, which enables users to design and manage AI voice agents via a chat-based workflow builder that accepts uploads, provides visual layouts, revision history and simulation mode to accelerate deployment. Adaptive Voicemail and IVR Detection for AI-Driven Call Automation, which empowers outbound AI agents to detect live humans, voicemail or IVR menus in real time, and then choose whether to deliver a message, disconnect or navigate to a human, improving call-campaign efficiency. An AI-Driven Conversational Appointment Scheduling System, which allows the AI agent to connect with calendar systems during live conversation, propose and confirm times, handle rescheduling, thereby eliminate scheduling friction and shorten sales cycles.



Business Highlights Subsequent to September 30, 2025:

On November 4, 2025, the Company entered into a non-binding letter of intent with G2M Cap Corp. and 1560320 B.C. Ltd. (doing business as SalesCloser) regarding a proposed reverse takeover transaction (the " Proposed Transaction "). If completed, SalesCloser would become the primary business of a new publicly listed entity (the " Resulting Issuer "), and Wishpond would receive 22,750,000 shares in the capital of the Resulting Issuer (" Resulting Issuer Shares ") at a deemed value of $0.75 per Resulting Issuer Share, representing an expected ownership of approximately 68% at closing of the Proposed Transaction. The Proposed Transaction is intended to reduce competing resource demands, improve Wishpond's cash flow, and allow the Resulting Issuer to pursue dedicated funding as an independent entity. Completion of the Proposed Transaction remains subject to the negotiation of a definitive agreement, completion of related financings, shareholder approvals, exchange approval, lender consent, and other customary conditions. In connection with the Proposed Transaction, SalesCloser commenced a bridge financing (the " Bridge Financing ") of unsecured, non-interest-bearing convertible promissory notes expected to convert at $0.60 per share immediately prior to closing (the " Notes "), with a one-for-one exchange into Resulting Issuer Shares. If the Proposed Transaction does not complete, the Notes will remain outstanding as unsecured debt.

") with an arm's-length third party regarding a potential sale of certain assets of the Viral Loops business. The LOI is subject to due diligence, negotiation of a definitive agreement, and receipt of all required consents and approvals. On November 24, 2025, the Company received confirmation from its senior lender of its intention to extend the existing forbearance period and covenant cure timeline to the end of December 2026. The Company and its lender are continuing to work toward finalizing an updated forbearance and reservation of rights letter. The final terms and conditions of the extension remain subject to the lender's internal processes. There is no certainty that the parties will enter into an updated forbearance and reservation of rights Letter, and the lender is under no obligation to do so. Management expects that the extension, if and once finalized, will provide additional time to continue executing its liquidity plan, including disciplined cost management and the evaluation of financing and strategic alternatives to improve financial flexibility. These conditions represent a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

On November 25, 2025, the Company entered into a loan agreement with Malek Holdings Ltd. (the "Loan"), a significant shareholder of the Company, for proceeds of $200,000. The loan is unsecured and bears interest at Canadian prime rate plus 2.0% per annum, with a maturity date of 12 months from the effective date of the Loan (the "Maturity Date"). The Loan will become repayable upon the earlier of a qualifying divestiture generating at least $1,000,000 in gross cash proceeds or the Maturity Date and is subordinated to the Company's obligations to its senior lender. The funds will be used to support working capital and short-term liquidity requirements.

Outlook:

For 2025, Wishpond's focus has been on improving profitability, strengthening its core marketing technology platform, and advancing the transition of its product suite toward higher-value, AI-focused solutions. The Company has also made progress in streamlining its operations, improving gross margins, and enhancing the efficiency of its internal processes.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company announced a proposed spin-out transaction involving SalesCloser, as described in the subsequent events section above. Regardless of whether the Proposed Transaction is completed, Wishpond remains focused on enhancing its core platform, supporting the performance of its existing product suite, and driving sustainable improvements in margins and financial flexibility. Management continues to prioritize disciplined cost management, targeted innovation, and initiatives intended to position the Company for future growth.

Management's key goals for 2025 are as follows:

Accelerate organic revenue growth and increase Monthly Recurring Revenue (" MRR ") (1) .

") . Increase utilization of SalesCloser in internal sales processes to drive sales of Wishpond's own products.

Accelerate revenue growth of Wishpond and SalesCloser to external customers.

Improve margins, decrease churn and increase long-term customer value.

Selected Financial Highlights:

The tables below set out selected financial information relating to Wishpond and should be read in conjunction with the Interim Financial Statements and MD&A, copies of which can be found under Wishpond's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.



Three-months ended September 30, 2025 $ Three-months ended September 30, 2024

$ Nine-months ended September 30, 2025

$ Nine-months ended September 30, 2024

$ Revenue 3,375,653 5,055,738 11,175,731 16,934,710 Gross profit 2,400,784 3,490,107 7,653,791 11,561,777 Gross margin 71 % 69 % 68 % 68 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) 49,012 571,228 (356,476) 1,403,142 Credit facility - end of period 2,532,640 1,300,535 2,532,640 1,300,535 Cash - end of the period 501,012 1,084,978 501,012 1,084,978 Net decrease in cash during the period net of credit facility (264,315) (68,609) (1,861,956) (645,484)

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA(1)



Three-months ended September 30, 2025 $ Three-months ended September 30, 2024

$ Nine-months ended September 30, 2025

$ Nine-months ended September 30, 2024

$ Loss before income taxes (468,887) 86,180 (1,868,055) (505,046) Depreciation and amortization 422,449 411,504 1,251,534 1,228,151 Interest expense 45,708 36,557 121,223 115,276 Other expenses 122,736 107,019 204,067 259,601 Stock based compensation expense (72,994) (70,032) (65,245) 305,160 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 49,012 571,228 (356,476) 1,403,142

Footnotes:

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and MRR are not financial measures recognized by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. See "Cautionary Statements – Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and definitions of each non-GAAP term used in this press release.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Wishpond is a Vancouver-based provider of AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions that help businesses grow more efficiently. The Company's vision is to create a fully autonomous AI-enabled platform that streamlines the entire customer acquisition journey, from lead generation and engagement to deal closure, enabling businesses to scale cost-effectively while driving higher conversions. Wishpond offers an all-in-one marketing suite that integrates AI-driven tools such as an AI Website Builder, AI Email Automation, and SalesCloser AI, a conversational AI-based virtual sales agent that leverages generative AI to conduct personalized sales calls and product demos, increasing efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing customer satisfaction. With a focus on innovation, Wishpond has filed multiple patent applications in conversational AI, reinforcing its leadership in AI-enabled marketing automation. The Company serves small-to-medium-sized businesses across various industries, providing a powerful yet cost-effective alternative to fragmented marketing solutions. Wishpond employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model, generating most of its revenue from subscription-based recurring revenue, which ensures strong revenue predictability and cash flow visibility while continuously expanding its AI capabilities. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

