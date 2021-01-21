Wishpond's Small Business Platform Named Best for ROI

Wishpond receives recognition from G2, a provider of business software and services reviews.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that G2, one of the world's leading platforms for business software reviews has named Wishpond the "Best Estimated ROI" product for Winter 2021. Wishpond received this recognition in the results category based on a combination of estimated time to achieve ROI (Return on Investment) and time to go live.

"We are thrilled to be awarded G2's badge of approval as we continue on our mission of helping to empower small businesses to achieve success online," said Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and CEO of Wishpond. "Having a strong value proposition based on our clients' return on investment has helped us achieve our outstanding growth."

G2 is a peer-to-peer review site with a focus on aggregating user reviews for business software. Each quarter, G2 Crowd pulls from over a million customer reviews and evaluates software companies based on market presence and customer satisfaction and recognizes high performers. G2 rates products and vendors based on reviews gathered from their user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

Wishpond's customers had the following to say:

"If you're looking for results and a team that can streamline the process much faster than you could do it on your own, go with Wishpond because they're just going to make your life easy," said Melissa J. Rautenberg, Head of Marketing, Hungry Fan.

Chris Mulcairn, Commercial Affairs Director, Hollandse Club said, "We're seeing more people on tours than we've ever had before… It's been really good, we've got a lot of good quality leads now coming into the club and taking tours with us. That's increased since we've worked with wishpond probably 3-4 times (compared to) the number of people we used to have."

To see these testimonials and what more Wishpond customers are saying visit: investor.wishpond.com/testimonials/

In addition, Wishpond also announces that the Company's Board of Directors has authorized, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, the grant of incentive stock options to Angad Capital Inc., a provider of corporate strategy, capital markets advisory and investor relations services to Wishpond, to purchase an aggregate of 75,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $2.05 per share. The Options are granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and will vest in accordance with the provisions therein and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 2,000 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. Wishpond employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors – including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

