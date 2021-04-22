Wishpond's PersistIQ Launches New Fully Managed Outbound Sales Solution Enabling SMBs to Increase Their Sales

The new offering comes less than two months after Wishpond closed the acquisition of PersistIQ and increases Wishpond's future growth potential.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) ("Wishpond" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in all-in-one digital marketing solutions that empower businesses to achieve success online, is pleased to announce the launch of its new fully managed Outbound Sales Solution by PersistIQ. This new solution features an enhanced sales automation platform and a service package that gives B2B small business owners access to PersistIQ's award-winning technology, outbound sales strategies and a team of experts to help accelerate growth.

Since 2017, Wishpond's outbound sales channel has been its primary driver of growth creating a predictable and scalable sales engine that generates very attractive returns for every dollar invested. Wishpond has applied this same strategy to help scale PersistIQ's sales team and recurring revenue. By combining PersistIQ's platform and Wishpond's outbound sales capabilities into one bundled recurring service offering, the average revenue per new client for PersistIQ's fully managed Outbound Sales Solution is expected to be up to 10x higher than PersistIQ's current self-serve product offerings, while still being an affordable option for small businesses.

"The decline of traditional sales channels and inbound business due to the Covid pandemic has accelerated the need for B2B small businesses to effectively book appointments and secure new clients using outbound sales teams," said Nick Steeves, Wishpond's Chief Product Officer. "We're excited to be implementing the same strategies we've seen working for years at Wishpond to grow PersistIQ's customer base, revenue, and product offerings."

Wishpond completed its acquisition of PersistIQ, a profitable Silicon Valley based sales automation software solution provider, on March 1, 2021. In the short time since then, Wishpond has successfully integrated, branded, tested and launched PersistIQ's fully managed Outbound Sales Solution and has already onboarded several initial customers onto the new service offering. PersistIQ's Outbound Sales Solution is also Wishpond's third major product launch this year following the introduction of Wishpond Payments and Wishpond Marketing Funnels.

PersistIQ's fully managed Outbound Sales Solution is offered on a recurring subscription basis and encompasses outbound sales strategies, email campaign creation and execution, prospect identification, sales processes, CRM integration and follow-up, custom reporting and revenue attribution. Small businesses that could potentially benefit from the new solution include software companies, IT services providers, accountants, lawyers, insurance companies, financial advisors, consultants, realtors, commercial brokers, and others.

Wishpond PersistIQ can be accessed at: https://www.persistiq.com/outbound-sales.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 2,900 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors – including, but not limited to, the availability of funds, acceptance, integration, development, implementation and adoption of the Company's products, including PersistIQ's Outbound Sales Solution, competition and general market conditions as well as other risk factors that are applicable to technology and marketing companies generally – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

