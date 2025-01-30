Wishpond's Annual CEO Letter Highlights Artificial Intelligence as Cornerstone to 2025 Vision

Wishpond's vision is to create a fully autonomous, AI-enabled, marketing and sales platform that manages the entire customer acquisition journey, streamlining lead generation, engagement, and deal closure to help businesses grow cost effectively and achieve superior customer conversions.

Wishpond's all-in-one platform simplifies the entire customer journey with intuitive, automated solutions like SalesCloser, a conversational AI-based virtual sales agent that leverages generative AI technologies to conduct personalized sales calls and product demos. Salescloser aims to help companies boost efficiency, save costs, and enhance customer satisfaction.

Wishpond is focused on reaccelerating growth in 2025 by expanding its sales team and scaling SalesCloser adoption. The Company remains committed to maintaining strong Adjusted EBITDA(1) and cash flow generation while driving long-term profitability.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to release its fourth annual CEO letter to shareholders.

Ali Tajskander, CEO of Wishpond, commented, "I want to start by taking you back to a moment that still inspires me. Years ago, when we first dreamt of creating a platform that would change how businesses attract and engage customers, we saw a future brimming with possibilities. We imagined a time when marketing and sales teams wouldn't have to waste precious hours on repetitive tasks, and when data-driven decisions could be made in an instant. Today, as the power of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") becomes more accessible and sophisticated, that future is quickly becoming our reality—and Wishpond is leading the way."

Our Vision: A Fully Autonomous AI enabled Marketing and Sales Engine

Picture a business where every step of the buyer's journey is handled automatically and intelligently—no manual work required. That's the vision driving us at Wishpond. We are aiming to build a fully autonomous marketing and sales engine that takes a prospective customer from the moment they show interest all the way to a finalized deal. By freeing professionals from tedious tasks, we aim to empower them to spend their energy on strategic thinking, creative ideas, and building genuine relationships.

This vision is more than just a technology roadmap—it's our commitment to helping businesses of all sizes grow faster, reduce costs, and achieve more consistent results. We believe that the best kind of technology doesn't replace people; it elevates them. When AI handles the routine, it gives humans the freedom to do what we do best: connect, innovate, and lead.

Our Unique Positioning

We believe that what makes Wishpond stand out is the all-in-one nature of our marketing and sales platform. We've designed our platform to handle the entire customer journey: from attracting a visitor, to converting them into a lead, to closing the deal and earning their referrals. Every step is designed to be intuitive, automated, and integrated.

Our newest product, SalesCloser, is a testament to the power of this approach. SalesCloser uses AI agents to handle sales calls and customer inquiries, helping businesses speed up their sales cycles and aims to ensure no opportunity is ever missed. SalesCloser can also be used to enhance customer interactions by replacing outdated Interactive Voice Response ("IVR") systems and their rigid, frustrating menus with intelligent, conversational experiences. The market response to SalesCloser has exceeded our expectations. We've seen firsthand how SalesCloser addresses a massive need, helping teams save time and money while boosting conversions. That's why we're investing heavily in its continued development—because we believe it has the potential to transform how sales teams operate.

We believe SalesCloser exemplifies the evolution of the sales model, seamlessly combining AI-driven automation with human expertise. By handling initial tasks such as customer screening, lead qualifications, and product demos, SalesCloser allows human sales representatives to focus on closing deals. This hybrid sales approach of AI agents working alongside human sales personnel enhances efficiency, enabling businesses to scale without incurring higher personnel costs.

Wishpond has now filed three patent applications related to conversational AI, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and solidifying our competitive edge by enhancing the capabilities of our AI-driven solutions, enabling smarter, more efficient customer interactions that drive growth and customer satisfaction.

Growth Plans and Strategy: Reaccelerating Momentum

In 2024, we achieved several significant milestones that highlight our resilience and adaptability, including the following:

Delivered nine consecutive quarters of positive Adjusted EBITDA (1) and generated positive cash flow from operations in the second half of the year.

and generated in the second half of the year. Streamlined costs, stabilized our balance sheet , and redirected our focus toward higher-margin opportunities , ensuring sustainable growth.

, and redirected our focus toward , ensuring sustainable growth. Developed an AI driven hybrid sales model with our internal sales team with human agents working alongside SalesCloser's AI agents.

These achievements aren't just numbers on a page; they are real proof of our team's grit and dedication. Through ups and downs, our focus has remained steady: be fiscally responsible, stay innovative, and never lose sight of our broader mission.

Looking ahead, we're determined to reaccelerate our growth. Our plan is ambitious and straightforward:

Leverage SalesCloser: We've integrated SalesCloser into our sales processes, including lead qualification and initial customer demos, allowing our sales reps to focus on building relationships and closing deals. Expand Our Sales Team: We're adding talented people to connect with more businesses and complete the sales cycle, using a hybrid approach where AI and human expertise work together to deliver results. Invest in AI and Innovation: We'll continue refining all our products, but especially those powered by AI, to ensure we stay ahead of the curve.

We're confident this strategy will be transformative not just for Wishpond, but for every business we serve.

2025 Outlook

We have a positive outlook for 2025 based on a healthy demand for demo bookings for SalesCloser and our all-in-one marketing product suite. We believe Wishpond stands out because of the following:

Consistent Positive Adjusted EBITDA: We believe that our financial track record speaks to a responsible and profitable business model.

We believe that our financial track record speaks to a responsible and profitable business model. Strong Margins and Cash Flow: We've proven our ability to manage costs effectively, even under challenging circumstances.

We've proven our ability to manage costs effectively, even under challenging circumstances. AI-Driven Product Suite: We believe that our solutions, especially SalesCloser, are on the cutting edge of AI in marketing and sales—an industry that's poised for massive growth.

By staying true to fiscal responsibility and aiming for profitable growth, we aim to build a sustainable path toward long-term success.

As we execute on our vision, we anticipate our free cash flow will continue to improve, giving us more flexibility to invest in what we believe matters most: improving our technology and delivering value to our clients. At the same time, we remain vigilant, aiming for our cash flows to stay healthy and our decisions are always guided by long-term benefits.

Conclusion: Join Us on the Journey

We believe that we are standing at the threshold of a new era in marketing and sales—a time when businesses can finally delegate repetitive tasks to AI and focus their human talent where it counts most. At Wishpond, we're not just witnessing this revolution; we want to spearhead it.

We invite you to be part of this exciting journey. Whether you're an investor, a customer, or simply someone intrigued by the future of marketing and sales, we believe that our vision for a fully autonomous marketing and sales engine will reshape how businesses grow and thrive.

Thank you for your continued trust and support. We look forward to sharing our progress, celebrating our milestones with you, and building a brighter, more efficient future for all.

WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Per: "Ali Tajskandar"

Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

