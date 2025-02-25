Wishpond Launches New White-Label Reseller Program for SalesCloser AI, Empowering Businesses with AI-Powered Sales Solutions

Wishpond introduces a fully customizable white-label solution, enabling businesses to brand and resell SalesCloser AI under their own name. The program provides complete brand control, seamless integration, and creates new revenue opportunities for agencies, consultants, and sales teams.

The White-Label Reseller Program is expected to drive new revenue streams for Wishpond by expanding the market reach of SalesCloser AI and accelerating the platform's adoption.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of AI-enabled marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its SalesCloser AI White-Label Reseller Program (the "White-Label Reseller Program"), allowing agencies and businesses to brand and resell the Company's AI-powered sales solution as their own. Under the White Label Program, companies are expected to be able to enhance their brand identity, expand sales service offerings, and increase customer loyalty using Wishpond's advanced SalesCloser AI ("SalesCloser") technology. In the view of management of the Company, the White-Label Reseller Program is expected to drive new revenue streams for Wishpond by expanding the market reach of SalesCloser and accelerating its adoption.

Ali Tajskandar, CEO of Wishpond, commented: "We are excited to announce the launch of the new White-Label Reseller Program for SalesCloser. We've witnessed firsthand how SalesCloser empowers businesses to cut costs, save time, and boost sales. We have also received strong interest in a white-label reseller program, highlighting the demand for this opportunity. Now, we're expanding SalesCloser's reach by allowing agencies, consultants, and sales teams to resell the platform under their own brand, increasing accessibility and flexibility. Enabling other stakeholders to resell SalesCloser under their own brand is expected to create new distribution channels for Wishpond, without adding significant customer acquisition costs. Furthermore, we expect the program to accelerate adoption, strengthen customer retention, and enhance Wishpond's recurring revenue potential, reinforcing our leadership in AI-enabled sales automation while unlocking new growth opportunities."

The White-Label Reseller Program is a strategic initiative for Wishpond, designed to accelerate the adoption of SalesCloser across a broader customer base. By enabling third-party businesses to resell the platform under their own brand, Wishpond aims to scale its distribution network without incurring the costs of direct customer acquisition. The White-Label Reseller Program is also anticipated to strengthen customer retention by embedding Wishpond's technology into existing sales and marketing workflows, further solidifying its position in the AI-enabled sales automation market. Additionally, the white-label model is anticipated to enhance Wishpond's recurring revenue potential by increasing subscription-based sales through reseller partnerships.

With the launch of the reseller program, businesses can now leverage SalesCloser while maintaining full control over their brand identity. In the view of management of the Company, the White-Label Reseller Program will provide companies with the ability to customize every aspect of the AI sales demo experience, including logos, colors, fonts, and messaging, ensuring a seamless brand experience across all touchpoints. The AI-powered sales demos can also be embedded into websites, sales platforms, and marketing materials without disrupting existing workflows, making it easy for businesses to integrate AI-driven automation into their current operations.

The White-Label Reseller Program is designed for a range of businesses looking to enhance their sales capabilities and expand their service offerings. Marketing agencies can leverage the program to provide AI-powered sales automation solutions under their own brand, helping their clients improve lead conversion and sales performance. Business consultants and sales strategists can integrate SalesCloser into their advisory services, offering a cutting-edge AI-driven sales tool to help clients streamline their sales processes. Sales teams and organizations can use the program to scale their operations efficiently by embedding AI-powered sales demos into their workflows without the need for additional personnel. By offering a fully customizable AI sales solution, Wishpond's White-Label Reseller Program aims to enable participants to strengthen their brand, increase customer engagement, and unlock new revenue opportunities.

The SalesCloser AI White-Label Reseller Program is now live as at the date of this press release, empowering businesses and agencies to seamlessly integrate and scale AI-driven sales solutions under their own brand.

To learn more please visit: https://salescloser.ai/white-label/

Ali Tajskandar

Chief Executive Officer

Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Wishpond is a Vancouver-based provider of AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions that help businesses grow more efficiently. The Company's vision is to create a fully autonomous AI-enabled platform that streamlines the entire customer acquisition journey, from lead generation and engagement to deal closure, enabling businesses to scale cost-effectively while driving higher conversions. Wishpond offers an all-in-one marketing suite that integrates AI-driven tools such as an AI Website Builder, AI Email Automation, and SalesCloser AI, a conversational AI-based virtual sales agent that leverages generative AI to conduct personalized sales calls and product demos, increasing efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing customer satisfaction. With a focus on innovation, Wishpond has filed multiple patent applications in conversational AI, reinforcing its leadership in AI-enabled marketing automation. The Company serves small-to-medium-sized businesses across various industries, providing a powerful yet cost-effective alternative to fragmented marketing solutions. Wishpond employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model, generating most of its revenue from subscription-based recurring revenue, which ensures strong revenue predictability and cash flow visibility while continuously expanding its AI capabilities. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com .

